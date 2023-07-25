  • 6291968677
International

FIITJEE Students Obtain Outstanding JEE Advanced 2023 Results with a Stress-Free Approach

July 25, 2023 0 2 min read

FIITJEE, celebrates the remarkable performance of its students nationwide in JEE Advanced 2023. The results not only highlight their exceptional academic achievements but also underscore the effectiveness of FIITJEEs stress-free and holistic approach powered by their value system, ethics, and hard work producing winning results consistently for the 27th year in IIT-JEE/JEE Advanced. FIITJEE’s holistic approach ensures the transformative success of all the students despite not having Long Gruelling classes and without sacrificing the well-rounded development of students, unlike many other places in the country.

FIITJEE students shine in JEE advanced 2023

FIITJEE Classroom Program students excel in JEE Advanced 2023, securing 3 positions in the Top 10 and 32 positions in the Top 100. Across all programs, FIITJEE students dominate in every range of All India Ranks, with 3 students in the Top 10 and 37 students in the Top 100.

FIITJEEs stress-free and transformative education approach and the provision of a healthy learning environment have been instrumental in empowering students to achieve extraordinary success again in such a highly competitive like JEE Advanced 2023. Unlike some of the unfortunate circumstances experienced by students in other areas, FIITJEE students have thrived in an atmosphere that promotes their well-being and encourages academic growth.

Notable achievements include Rishi Kalra from the Four Year Classroom Program securing an astounding All India Rank 3 with a score of 336/360, highlighting his unwavering dedication. Prabhav Khandelwal, a student of One Year Live Online Classroom Program, achieves an impressive All India Rank 6 with a score of 325/360. Malay Kedia, initially enrolled in the Four Year Classroom Program and later upgraded to Pinnacle – Two Year Integrated School Program, secures an outstanding All India Rank 8 with a remarkable score of 324/360, showcasing his determination and perseverance.

In addition to these extraordinary individual achievements, FIITJEE also celebrates the success of 3 IITJEE Zone Toppers & 1 IIT Delhi Zone Topper amongst girls, 5 State Toppers, and 19 City Toppers. These accolades reflect the efficacy of FIITJEEs stress-free approach toward education, designed to enhance students analytical, creative, and high-order thinking skills (HOTS). By fostering a comprehensive approach to logical thinking and scientific aptitude at an early age, FIITJEE transforms students academic journeys and raises their mental abilities & IQ.

Mr. R. L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group, extends his heartfelt congratulations & appreciation to the triumphant students and dedicated teachers who played a pivotal role in this outstanding achievement. He stated, “The success of our students in JEE is a testament to the effectiveness of FIITJEEs stress-free approach in bringing out the best in students. We take pride in providing an environment that prioritizes the well-being of our students while nurturing their academic growth. Our thoughts & prayers go out to students in other areas with the most renowned coaching hubs for JEE & NEET, who face immense pressure & challenges during their preparations.”

FIITJEE continues to lead the way in providing stress-free education and comprehensive preparation for competitive exams. The institutes commitment to excellence, personalized guidance, and the creation of a healthy learning environment has consistently produced exceptional results, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in shaping bright futures for aspiring students.

