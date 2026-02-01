Home

Lifestyle

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans iconic collection of handloom sarees over the years on Budget Day

From handloom heritage to symbolic elegance, here’s a look at Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Day sarees over the years

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s iconic collection of handloom sarees over the years on Budget Day

2019

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present yet another Union Budget, her sarees are once again in focus amid policy announcements. Her Budget Day sarees over the years have reflected India’s diverse handloom traditions, regional weaves, thereby supporting artists and also aligning with economic themes. Every year’s choice carries cultural, regional, and sometimes thematic significance, turning Budget Day into a celebration of India’s textile heritage as much as an economic event. Below is a year-wise look at her saree choices.Back in 2019, Sitharaman wore a pink Mangalagiri silk saree with elegant gold borders. For carrying her budget papers she went ahead with a bahi khata instead of a briefcase that exuded tradition. This specific saree highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s handloom legacy, while the traditional ledger symbolised blending modern economic policies with Indian cultural roots.In 2020, she wore a bright yellow saree accented with blue borders. While yellow represented hope and optimism for economic growth, blue was for peace and stability. The overall theme of this saree aligned with economical theme of the country which was having resilience during challenging economic times.For 2021 to 2022, Sitharaman wore a vibrant saree featuring red, off-white, and green hues with detailed Ikat patterns. The colourful weave symbolised recovery, renewal, and ambitious economic planning during the pandemic period.In 2022, she opted a rust brown Bomkai saree with an off-white border and intricate silver zari work. This saree showcases Odisha’s Ganjam district craftsmanship.For 2023, she went ahead with a striking red silk saree featuring a black-and-gold temple border adorned with motifs like peacocks and chariots. Red exudes power, and traditional motifs portrayed stability and cultural continuity.In 2024, for the interim budget, Sitharaman donned a blue tussar silk saree featuring Kantha embroidery from West Bengal.Later, she wore an off-white Mangalagiri saree with gold and magenta borders. The sarees showcased eastern Indian textile artistry while symbolising focus on regional development and cultural heritage.For the last year, Sitharaman donned an off-white saree gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi, featuring Madhubani fish embroidery from Bihar, paired with a red blouse. The attire symbolised stability, growth, and strong economic leadership while promoting Bihar’s iconic art form. These diverse saree choices of Nirmala speak of India’s rich handloom traditions, reflecting cultural pride and support for regional artisans. Every year, her new choice of saree comes as a reminder of India’s diverse textile heritage, adding cultural depth to the nation’s most significant economic announcement.