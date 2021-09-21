September 21, 2021

First case of reported in India What is the mystery illness | Do you know the symptoms of this mysterious disease? The first ‘Havana Syndrome’ symptoms were caught in India! – News18 Bangla

54 mins ago admin


Mysterious disease is a neurological problem? If you are a victim of this disease, you have already suffered from nausea. At the same time there is a strong headache, the body becomes weak, there is a feeling of dizziness, the problem is to sleep. And this disease with neurological problems is a big problem, forgetfulness. Many people lose their hearing and many people forget. Since all of these events first occurred in Havana, the problem is called Havana Syndrome.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Bangladeshi Hilsa | Good news in the midst of disaster, about 2060 metric tons of hilsa is coming to Bengal from Upper Bengal, Video

22 hours ago admin

AU Bank’s Credit Card wins hearts of first-time Card users

22 hours ago admin

Viral News || Incredible but true! Women on the Internet to give birth to a child! L ‘e-baby’ Eden in mother’s lap

22 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

First case of reported in India What is the mystery illness | Do you know the symptoms of this mysterious disease? The first ‘Havana Syndrome’ symptoms were caught in India! – News18 Bangla

54 mins ago admin

Video | The suffering of the residents of Garia’s Nayabad is extreme, there is water all around, water crisis in the house, look!

1 hour ago admin

Sukanta next to Dilip in the theory of gold in cow’s milk! Cow scientists team, grassroots grassroots – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Waterlogging In Kolkata Video: Newtown- One Lower Water, Powerless Nayabad, New Alipore- Cooking To Get Bricks

3 hours ago admin

Sukant, counter to what he said ‘ex’ …– News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin