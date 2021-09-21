First case of reported in India What is the mystery illness | Do you know the symptoms of this mysterious disease? The first ‘Havana Syndrome’ symptoms were caught in India! – News18 Bangla

Mysterious disease is a neurological problem? If you are a victim of this disease, you have already suffered from nausea. At the same time there is a strong headache, the body becomes weak, there is a feeling of dizziness, the problem is to sleep. And this disease with neurological problems is a big problem, forgetfulness. Many people lose their hearing and many people forget. Since all of these events first occurred in Havana, the problem is called Havana Syndrome.