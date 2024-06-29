InternationalSports

First Champions: Kolkata Tigers Women Secure Bengal Pro T20 League Crown

The Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Women’s team has made history by winning the first-ever Women’s title of the Sobisco Bengal Pro T20 League. In a thrilling final at the Eden Gardens, they defeated the Murshidabad Queens by 5 runs.

Batting first, the Kolkata Tigers scored 110 for 5 in their 20 overs on a hazy afternoon at Eden Gardens. Captain Mita Paul contributed 24 runs, while Ipsita Mondal played a crucial knock of 37 runs off 32 deliveries. Late contributions from Bipasa Ghosh and Mamata Kisu helped the team cross the century mark. Priyanka Sarkar was a key performer for the Murshidabad Queens, taking two wickets.

Chasing 110 runs, the Murshidabad Queens needed 13 runs in the final over. Mamata Kisu struck early, taking a wicket on the first ball. Although Priyanka Sarkar kept the chase alive, scoring five runs off the next two balls, Kisu’s composed bowling secured the crucial wicket of Priyanka in the penultimate delivery.Mita Paul was named Player of the Match for her all-around performance. The Kolkata Tigers clinched victory by 5 runs, sealing their place in history as the first champions of the Bengal Pro T20 League.

