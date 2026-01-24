Home

Melania: First Lady Melania Trump to host private White House screening of new film

Melania Trump is viewed wearing a blue hat on Inauguration Day and seen giving quiet and calming words of encouragement to the President just prior to his inauguration speech.

What is the new film ‘Melania’ about?

Who will attend the exclusive screening hosted by Melania Trump?

US First Lady Melania Trump will host a private screening of a new film at the White House. The documentary, “Melania,” centers on a 20-day period in her life prior to the second inauguration of President Donald Trump. According to her advisor and agent Mark Beckman, the audience for the premiere screening will include President Trump, their children, and other relatives, and a small group of close friends who will all get to see the entire film together for the very first time. Rare insights into Melania Trump’s private life, wardrobe selections, diplomatic activities, and Secret Service protection measures are provided by the documentary.In the trailer, Melania Trump is viewed wearing a blue hat on Inauguration Day and seen giving quiet and calming words of encouragement to the President just prior to his inauguration speech. This film has been scheduled for worldwide distribution on January 30.The documentary was created as part of a $40M contract with Amazon’s MGM studios. Beckman claims that this film is not politically motivated. He added that Melania Trump was directly involved with the development of this film. In addition, the documentary includes various examples of funny, entertaining moments involving President Trump. Furthermore, Melania Trump’s objectives, particularly her work with foster children, will be the subject of a follow-up documentary series that is slated for release next year. Following the screening at the White House, the President and the First Lady will attend the film’s premiere at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. To further promote the film, Melania will participate in ringing the New York Stock Exchange opening bell. The documentary aims to change the perception of a First Lady who has maintained a relatively low public profile during the President’s second term, portraying her as actively engaged not only in fashion and diplomacy but also as a trusted adviser to the President.