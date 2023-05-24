First time in Eastern India, the largest malignant tumour removed from a uterus

Unaware of the 8kg tumour she was carrying in her uterus, 51-year-old Ms. Debjani De weighed 60kg when she visited and sought medical assistance at Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) in Kolkata in March 2023. Through a series of tests, ACC Kolkata oncologists diagnosed her with a rare and “highly aggressive” uterine tumour that had invaded her pelvic organs. The only curative option presented to her was a supra-major surgery, necessitating the removal of the tumour, urinary bladder, rectum, and a portion of her distal colon. In fact, the tumour had infiltrated the rectum, sigmoid colon, urinary bladder, and distal ureter.

In a major medical breakthrough in Eastern India, the experts at Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) Kolkata successfully treated a rare and complex case of Uterine Leiomyosarcoma (LSM). In eight hours of marathon surgery, the team of surgical oncologists successfully performed an open radical en bloc resection of the tumour measuring 27x27x23cm, excising all involved organs without any rupture and with minimal blood loss. Leiomyosarcoma primarily affects perimenopausal women between the age group of 45 and 53, and it accounts for 3 to 7% of all uterine cancers. Among uterine cancers, one of the most common is endometrial cancer. Endometrial cancer, in some cases, may have a correlation with thyroid cancer, but Ms Debjani De was diagnosed with LMS, which is completely different from endometrial cancer and is not related to thyroid malignancy. She was discharged after five days of post-surgical care.

The team of doctors from various specialities was led by Dr. Supratim Bhattacharyya, Consultant Surgical Oncology and Dr. Amit Choraria, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre Kolkata.

Sharing his thoughts on the successful rare surgery, Dr. Supratim Bhattacharyya, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre Kolkata, said, “This was a complex and challenging case that required extensive coordination and teamwork. I am extremely delighted with Mrs. Debjani De’s recovery and satisfied to see how elaborate counselling, keeping the patient well-informed of her various options, and shared decision-making have helped her go through this critical surgery with such ease. Our state-of-the-art facilities and skilled team of doctors made it possible to achieve the desired outcome. Challenging cases like these drive us to do better and push ourselves further to deliver the best care possible to our patients.”

Dr. Amit Choraria, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre Kolkata, adds, “It was the willingness and fighting spirit of the patient along with the teamwork in Apollo Cancer Centre, Kolkata that made the difference. We are happy that Mrs. Debjani came to us at the right time. Any delay would have made the tumour unresectable. All difficult case management requires a good team, and we are blessed to have a brilliant team here in ACC.”

Sharing her experience on the treatment received, Patient Mrs Debjani De said, “I am truly thankful to the Apollo Cancer Centre team for their constant care and attention and helping me to regain my health and quality of life.”

This remarkable case highlights the exceptional standard of medical care provided by ACC Kolkata and demonstrates the team’s expertise in handling rare and complex medical cases. The success of this surgery provides hope to many other patients suffering from similarly rare and complex conditions.

At Apollo Cancer Centre, patients receive all-encompassing cancer care through a 360-degree approach. ACC employs a comprehensive treatment planning system, which includes a Tumor Board composed of highly skilled medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists. The Board evaluates each case, together with diagnostic consultants, to determine the best course of action for each patient. The panel is further supported by a team of medical counsellors, speech therapists, dieticians, and other professionals as required. With a team of renowned specialists and a dedicated medical and paramedical staff, Apollo Cancer Centre provides top-tier speciality healthcare services that are on par with the world’s leading hospitals in terms of outcomes.

#WinningOverCancer