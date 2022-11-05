Five found dead inside Maryland home

A Maryland homeowner found five adults dead inside the residence Friday, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s office were called to the La Plata home after a shooting report, the agency tweeted shortly before 2 p.m.

The unidentified homeowner was speaking to investigators, NBC Washington said, and no suspects have been implicated.

An aerial view of the home where police report the discovery of five bodies, in La Plata, Md., on Friday. WRC

The relationship between owner and the deceased, if any, was not clear.

Representatives of the sheriff’s and county medical examiner’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NBC Washington reported on-air that the home is in the Agricopia neighborhood in La Plata, which is about 35 miles south of Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.