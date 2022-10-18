Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid

Weather changes require our skin to adapt to external conditions. We spend more time and money on skincare products than we’d like to admit in order to achieve clear, youthful-looking skin. What really hurts is when we use products that end up destroying our skin in our haste to find a quick fix. Many of these remedies contain ingredients that cause more harm than good, resulting in common skincare errors.

Here are some substantial mistakes that we don’t even know we are making with our skincare routine that is harming our skin.

1. Not removing makeup the right way: After a long hectic day, do you also resort to cleansing wipes for removing makeup to avoid hassle, right? However, while cleansing wipes may give you the feeling of clear skin, they do not necessarily remove the makeup completely but only smear the dirt and bacteria further into the pores. It is essential to cleanse your skin with a gentle cleanser (like a facewash) to remove the makeup. A proper skincare routine requires cleansing – to facilitate the removal of dirt, oil, and other unwanted debris.

2. Not using a serum: Face serum is a great next step after cleansing and before moisturizing. Face serum acts as a secret weapon to the skincare routine for treating specific skin issues – like discoloration, dullness, fine lines, or acne – delivering active ingredients to your skin for a head-turner glow. Designed to nourish, protect, and hydrate your skin – a faceserum is water-based, easily absorbed, delivers active ingredients to the skin and doesn’t leave your face oily.You can always use a serum depending on your skincare requirements.

Anti-acne Serum: If you have acne-prone skin, serum with Salicylic acid works well. Charmis Anti Acne face serum is specialist acne & clear skin solution with 2% Salicylic acid that exfoliates, controls oil, and prevents clogging of pores. The unique formulation contains Niacinamide, which aids in the reduction of dark spots and pigmentation for a more even skin tone. This ultralight formula is ideal for all skin types and soothes acne redness and reduces excess sebum on immediate use giving your skin a radiant glow. It is proven to reduce acne dark spots & pore visibility in just 3 days. (Based on Clinical study conducted by MS Clinical Research Pvt Ltd dated 27 Sep 2021)

If you have acne-prone skin, serum with Salicylic acid works well. is specialist acne & clear skin solution with 2% Salicylic acid that exfoliates, controls oil, and prevents clogging of pores. The unique formulation contains Niacinamide, which aids in the reduction of dark spots and pigmentation for a more even skin tone. This ultralight formula is ideal for all skin types and soothes acne redness and reduces excess sebum on immediate use giving your skin a radiant glow. It is proven to reduce acne dark spots & pore visibility in just 3 days. (Based on Clinical study conducted by MS Clinical Research Pvt Ltd dated 27 Sep 2021) Hydrating Serum: Hydrate your skin with CharmisSuper-Hydrating face serum. This serum has excellent moisturizing and nourishing properties infused with Moisture Magnet Hyaluronic Acid, Seaweed, and Chia Seed that provides up to 72 hours of hydration. This non-sticky and ultra-lightweight hydrating face serum is also embedded with Pro-Vitamin B5, it works as a humectant that revitalizes and hydrates dull skin making the skin look healthy and well-nourished.

3. Over-exfoliation: Too much of a good thing can pose a problem too. In the quest for clear, smooth and bright skin, many people over-exfoliate by applying chemical-powered scrubs every couple of days (or even more frequently). The truth is, your skin doesn’t replenish itself fast enough to endure constant buffing. Over-exfoliation will eventually lead to dry and flaky skin. Breakouts are another common reaction, especially small, rough, bumpy pimples.

4. Skipping sunscreen: Applying sunscreen might not be included in your skincare routine if you are not stepping out on a sunny day, but it should be. Even while indoors, sitting in front of a computer screen, your skin can be impacted by blue light, UVA and UVB rays. Throughout the year, even when indoors during the winter, it is important to continue applying SPF, and to not just rely on makeup with SPF-included formula.

5. Blindly following trends: Nowadays, there are skincare fads all over the internet that everyone is eager to try. You need to be cautious of what goes onto your skin and only use products that suit the skin. Take your timetime to find out the exact skin type, and use products specifically formulated for your particular skin’s need. Our skin requires a breather, hence, over-using serums, creams, products, and masks will only confuse the skin. Make sure you use minimal ingredients and products that provide maximum benefits. Allow your products some time to work before you switch them.

In addition to the above, here’s what Dr. Aparna Sanatham, Dermatologist and Skin Expert at ITC Charmis recommends, “Weather change can be extremely harsh, especially in India, making our skins prone to damage. To keep ourselves and our skin hydrated and protected—and to avoid skincare mistakes—we need an effective skincare regimen, complimented with plenty of water intake. Face serum and sunscreen are two must-haves whether you’re staying in or going out. Despite the fact that each skin type requires different ingredients, serum is an excellent addition to any skincare routine because it is packed with active ingredients, lightweight, easy to apply, and hydrating. These mistakes can also be treated by using active and skin-loving ingredients. Once you’ve discovered a serum that works for you, stick with it! Remember to drink plenty of water, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, and exercise regularly. And that’s how you will always be prepared.”