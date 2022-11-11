Friday, November 11, 2022
International

Flights into Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport disrupted by fuel pump fire

A fuel pump caught fire at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Friday, forcing a ground stop at one of the nation’s busiest hubs, officials said.

“A fire occurred this morning at the DFW Airport fuel farm located on the west side of the airport,” according to an FAA statement. 

“The fire is out. But the fuel lines are now shut down as the airport conducts a safety inspection. All inbound flights are being held at their departure airport due to lack of available fuel.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.



