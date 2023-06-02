Flipkart’s latest ‘Big End of Season Sale’ set to be the biggest celebration in fashion & lifestyle yet; sees participation from 10,000+ brands and 200,000+ sellers from across India

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced its much-awaited ‘Big End of Season Sale’ event, which will bring close to 200,000 sellers and more than 10,000 + brands together to bring a wide selection of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products to millions of customers across India. Beginning 1st June 2023, the week-long event will give customers a differentiated shopping experience with the introduction of technology interventions such as Image Search, Video Catalog, Virtual Try-Ons, Video Commerce and Top Filters. Moreover, Flipkart has witnessed heightened interest on its digital first brands. Fashion continues to witness a surge online, with Flipkart clocking millions of orders in the Spring Summer season alone, indicating a growing appetite for fashion. Fashion continues to be a top growth-driver for Flipkart today, with over 40% of new customers coming in through this category. To effectively serve a growing customer base across the country who eagerly await the ‘Big End of Season Sale’ to access a wide range of fashion and lifestyle products, Flipkart sellers are supported by a robust Supply Chain that delivers to all serviceable pin codes PAN India. Flipkart continues to witness strong growth from emerging metros and T3+ regions for fashion. The End of Season sale will also extend its ‘buy now, pay later’ offer for its shoppers looking for easy accessibility options.

Speaking about the event, Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion said, “At Flipkart, the ‘End of Season Sale’ is truly a festival for us and is an opportunity to bring joy to stakeholders across our ecosystem. Season after season, this event has received immense appreciation from customers across India, unlocking tremendous growth for the sellers and brands on our marketplace. It is our constant endeavour to provide an expansive range of the latest fashion apparel, footwear and accessories, made accessible by a seamless technology-led shopping experience. In addition to best-in-class launches, the vernacular interface facilitates our growth, and we are seeing an uptick in time spent browsing using our vernacular interface from customers across India. We look forward to bringing lakhs of sellers, brands and customers together once again as we drive to make this season a memorable one for everyone involved.”

In line with customer demand, the event is bringing together a wide variety of styles in casual wear, ethnic wear, formal and seasonal wear. This also includes footwear, accessories, men’s and women’s apparel, and kidswear. While the event is open for all Sellers and Brands to participate, some customer favourites this season include home-grown D2C brands such as Being Human, Cultsport, Urbanic, Hershienbox and Mokobara, Fubar, AAdi, Krassa and The Kapas; ethnic wear brands such as Libas, Biba; and activewear brands including Nike, PUMA, Adidas, HRX, Fastrack. Brands including Peter England, Blackberrys, Arrow, and Woodland will also feature in the formalwear selection and Allen Solly, Jack and Jones and Crocs, will feature in the kids’ wear section.

Customers can avail various bank offers when making their fashion purchases during the Big End of Season Sale, such as:

Flat Rs.25 on minimum purchase of Rs.250 from Paytm UPI and Flat Rs.100 on minimum order of Rs.1000.

ICICI and SBI consumers can also benefit from the 10% Instant Discount coupons with minimum order value of Rs. 500.

Head to Flipkart to explore more such offers

THE ‘TECH EFFECT’ FOR EOSS

Live/Video Commerce:

Video commerce breaks the largest barrier of ‘lack of touch and feel’ as people can see the product better before they purchase it

~1000+ hours of live streaming have happened during the year, with fashion playing a lead role

Flipkart has a constantly expanding seller ecosystem that are embracing the value of Video Commerce – selling their products through live streams & videos (running 24×7 on the app)

It’s interesting to note – Women engage 1.6x higher than men , whereas men categories convert 1.2x higher (clothing categories being the highest converting)

Image Search:

Celebrity-influenced styles remain a top choice in the fashion industry today

Over 5 million users used visual search monthly on average, to follow their favourite celebrities and influencers fashion style trends. Thanks to image search, users can find the best deals across e-commerce by visually comparing products.

Image search adoption observed highest in women categories, followed by kids clothing

Navigated Experiences:

Customers continue to embrace navigated experiences on the app for all their fashion shopping needs.

About the Flipkart Group

The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip. Started in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India’s digital commerce revolution, with a registered customer base of more than 400 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Our efforts to democratise commerce in India, drive access and affordability, delight customers, create lakhs of jobs in the ecosystem, and empower generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs have inspired us to innovate on many industry firsts. Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and easy returns – customer-centric innovations have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with its group companies, Flipkart is committed to transforming commerce in India through technology. For more information, please write to media@flipkart.com