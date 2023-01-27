Ford now recalling 462,000 SUVs due to rear camera issue linked to at least 17 accidents
Ford is recalling 462,000 sport utility vehicles whose potentially faulty rear-view cameras have been linked to at least 17 accidents.
The affected vehicles include 2020 to 2023 model year Ford Explorers, Lincoln Corsairs and Aviators.
Their 360-degree rearview cameras may malfunction and display a blue screen that impacts the ability of a driver to see behind them.
None of the accidents involved injuries.
The recall expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles. Dealers will update the image processing module software on affected vehicles. Automobiles previously updated under the old recall will need the new update.
You can find more info on the recall here.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
DOJ charges 3 men in murder-for-hire plot against journalist critical of Iran
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has charged three members of an Eastern European criminal group with ties to...
‘Sopranos’ actor John Ventimiglia’s daughter Odele dies at 25
[ad_1] Odele Cape Ventimiglia, the 25-year-old daughter of “Sopranos” star John Ventimiglia, has died, her mother announced.“Heartbroken to have to post...
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
[ad_1] The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because...
With fraud on the rise, experts urge taxpayers to file their tax returns early
[ad_1] If you've been debating whether to file your taxes early this year, tax experts say there are now several...
California Senate race sets up clash of titans
[ad_1] A Senate race pitting the man who spearheaded former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, Adam Schiff, against fundraising powerhouse...
Billy Packer, legendary voice of college basketball Final Fours, dies at 82
[ad_1] CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and...
Average Rating