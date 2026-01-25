Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024.As Bangladesh nears its next general elections, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League increased its attacks against Muhammad Yunus’ interim government. A day earlier, Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from office, said that the country “has plunged into an age of terror” and “there is a treacherous plot to barter away the territory and resources of Bangladesh to foreign interests.”
What exactly is Nasim accusing the government of?Now, Bahauddin Nasim, a senior Awami League member and former member of parliament (MP), has made serious allegations against the Yunus government. In an interview with news agency ANI from an undisclosed location, Nasim claimed that senior officials linked to Pakistan’s military intelligence had recently visited Bangladesh. He said, “The ISI’s second-in-command had visited Dhaka. The Generals from the Pakistan army had been frequenting Dhaka.”
Where are the Pakistani forces allegedly operating in Bangladesh?He raised serious allegations regarding the presence of Pakistan’s intelligence agency in Bangladesh and accused the interim administration of allowing foreign influence to expand within the country. In an interview with ANI, he described the approach of Yunus’ regime as fascism. He went on to claim that under Yunus’ administration, democracy is dead and law and order are completely absent in Bangladesh. “Nasim alleged that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has a long-standing reputation internationally for supporting militant groups through shelter, training, and financial assistance, particularly across parts of South and Southeast Asia. As per him, such activities were effectively blocked during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, when Bangladesh maintained internal security, communal harmony, and a secular democratic character. READ MORE: Sheikh Hasina delivers first ‘fiery’ public speech since leaving Bangladesh In addition, Nasim accused the Muhammad Yunus administration of protecting and promoting radicalized groups. Nasim stated that the absence of the law in Bangladesh is a direct result of the present Interim Government’s actions and has created a climate of fear and instability throughout the entire nation. In her first public address to a gathering in India since fleeing Dhaka 17 months ago, Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister, Sheikh Hasina leader also said Bangladesh should urge the United Nations to conduct a “truly impartial investigation” into the events of the past year and urged the people to rise up unitedly to “restore” the constitution and protect the religious minorities. Hasina’s message in a pre-recorded audio clip was played out at an event in New Delhi, and it came a day after campaigning for the February 12 parliamentary elections began in Bangladesh. The Awami League party has been barred from contesting the polls. “In this grave hour, the entire nation must rise united, galvanised by the spirit of our great Liberation War,” she said in the audio message that was played out at an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi. “To overthrow the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy at any cost, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution, reclaim our independence, safeguard our sovereignty, and revive our democracy,” she said. Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024, in the face of a massive anti-government agitation. “At this darkest time for our countrymen and women, we reaffirm our determination to help you restore the thriving homeland that was snatched away from you,” she said.
Topics
Source link
Leave a Reply