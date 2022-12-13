Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is arrested, authorities in the Bahamas say

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of crypto giant FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas after American authorities filed criminal charges against him, the country’s attorney general said Monday.

A statement from Attorney General Ryan Pinder did not say what the charges were but said that American authorities were expected to request his extradition.

“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law,” Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said in a statement.

The statement added that while American authorities pursue criminal charges, the Bahamas is continuing a regulatory and criminal investigation into the company’s sudden collapse.

Bankman-Fried moved the once-massive digital currency exchange, which filed for bankruptcy last month, from Hong Kong to the Bahamas last year.

Bankman-Fried has previously said he “didn’t try to commit fraud on anyone.”

Tim Stelloh is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.



Source link

