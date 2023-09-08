Fortis Anandapur restores Vision in a 1.5-year-old Baby After a Life-Threatening Fall

Fortis Anandpur, Kolkata gave a new lease of life to a 1.5-year-old child

who had recently suffered a life-threatening fall. In such cases, although surgery is the preferred method

of treatment, considering the baby’s young age, the specialist at Fortis chose to treat him with

medicines and extensive care. A team of doctors, led by Dr. G.R. Vijay Kumar, Director Neurosurgery,

and Dr Amit Haldar, Director Neurology, Fortis Anandapur, Kolkata, successfully treated the baby and

saved the infant’s life and vision.

Sharing the details of the case, Dr Amit Haldar, Director Neurology, Fortis Hospital Anandapur, Kolkata,

said, “When the baby was brought to the hospital, he was unconscious with grave injuries. MRI scans

and CT scans were conducted twice for a complete and accurate diagnosis, which revealed that the

infant had a badly fractured skull with multiple brain haemorrhages. To stabilize, the doctors had to be

keep the infant on ventilation in the PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) and was under constant

supervision and monitoring.”

Dr G.R. Vijay Kumar, Director Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital Anandpur, Kolkata, added, “Despite the

grievous skull injury and potential neurological repercussions, the medical team was determined to avoid

any surgical intervention. Over the course of the next seven days, the baby’s condition remained unstable

while he was kept on ventilator support in the PICU. One of the major challenges faced by the medical

team was the possibility of the baby losing his vision entirely due to the traumatic incident. But with

persistent efforts and clinical expertise, we managed to restore the child’s vision, a feat that often

remains elusive in such severe cases. The overall health of the baby is presently under control with

regular physiotherapy, and he is showing considerable improvement in his health.”

Mr. Ashish Mukherjee, Facility Director, Fortis Anandapur, Kolkata said “I am immensely proud of our

dedicated medical team. The baby is alive and recovering well. It’s nothing short of a miracle to witness

the restoration of the baby’s vision, as well as preventing any life-altering consequences. Rigorous

monitoring, innovative treatments, and a collaborative approach, was critical in navigating the intricate

path to recovery. Said.

