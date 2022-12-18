France vs. Argentina compete for the FIFA title in Qatar

A crowning glory for Argentina’s icon, or a rare repeat for reigning champion France?

The men’s World Cup final takes place Sunday in Qatar, capping a month of sporting drama and geopolitical controversy. The tournament has featured surprise results and fairytale runs, but the final will see two giants of the game compete for the title — headlined by a pair of diminutive stars.

Lionel Messi will be hoping to secure the trophy that would cement his status as perhaps the game’s greatest ever player. The 35-year-old will bow out on the global stage backed by a soccer-mad country that has sent legions of fans to the Mideast.

Kylian Mbappé could solidify his claim as the young pretender to Messi’s throne if the speedy and skillful young forward can help France become the first team to go back-to-back since Brazil in 1962.

Both countries are aiming for a third title, with kick off at 10 a.m. ET on Fox, Telemundo or Peacock.

What to know about the World Cup final France has been hit by a cold virus that could force key players to miss the game.

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 on Saturday in the battle for third place between the losing semi finalists.

Sunday’s final will take place in Lusail, a city fast-tracked into existence for the World Cup, which has been clouded by criticism of host Qatar’s human rights record, as well as its environmental and financial cost.