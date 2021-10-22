Fresh COVID19 outbreak in parts of China Several flights canceled schools closed | Corona’s bloodshot eyes are red again! Desperate administration decides ‘huge’ overnight … – News18 Bangla
The question is why the coronavirus suddenly started again in China (China Coronavirus)? The administration claims that the rise in the number of new infections (China Coronavirus) from foreign tourists. A large part of them are elderly people. Allegedly, the infection (China Lockdown) has started to increase again from them.