India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day this year, with a grand parade scheduled at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event, continuing a tradition that has drawn attention not just for the ceremony, but also for his carefully chosen attire.

Every year, the Prime Minister steps out in a distinct outfit and turban on Republic Day, often reflecting India’s cultural diversity, regional crafts, and national themes. While PM Modi’s Republic Day 2026 look is yet to be revealed, his past appearances have left a strong visual impression.

What PM Modi wore this year

This year, he chose a traditional multi-coloured safa with red as the base, highlighted by golden patterns and subtle hints of green. The turban added a strong sense of cultural depth and reflected regional pride in his overall look. Here’s a look back at PM Modi’s Republic Day outfits from 2015 to 2025.

PM Modi’s Republic Day looks through the years

2025: Bandhgala Coat and Saffron Safa

PM Modi arrived wearing a brown bandhgala paired with a saffron turban accented with red and yellow shades, reflecting Rajasthan’s rich heritage. The look was in sync with the ‘Golden India’ theme and stood out for its understated elegance.

2024: Bandhani Turban

The Prime Minister chose a Bandhani turban in vibrant hues of red, yellow, pink, and blue, celebrating India’s traditional tie-dye art. The colourful patterns added a festive and cultural touch to the Republic Day parade.

2023: Leheria Turban

PM Modi opted for a Leheria turban featuring flowing patterns in bright colours, symbolising movement and continuity. The design highlighted India’s cultural richness and timeless traditions.

2022: Traditional Uttarakhand Cap

He wore a traditional cap from Uttarakhand adorned with a Brahma Kamal strip, the state’s symbolic flower. The choice reflected purity, strength, and respect for regional identity.

2021: Halari Turban

The Halari turban, gifted by the royal family of Jamnagar, showcased Gujarat’s royal legacy. It added a sense of heritage and pride to his Republic Day appearance.

2020: Saffron Turban

PM Modi chose a saffron turban with subtle red prints, keeping the look simple yet powerful. The colours symbolised courage, sacrifice, and national spirit.

2019: Saffron-Coloured Turban

Once again, saffron dominated his Republic Day attire, with hints of yellow and red adding warmth. The choice reinforced cultural continuity and tradition.

2018: Bandhani Design Turban

This Bandhani turban featured a mix of green, red, yellow, saffron, and blue hues. It served as a visual tribute to India’s vibrant textile heritage.

2017: Pink Turban

PM Modi’s striking pink turban drew widespread attention and praise. The bold colour stood out against the formal setting of the parade.

2016: Yellow Turban

The yellow turban with pink stripes brought brightness to his Republic Day look. It reflected optimism and a celebratory mood.

2015: Bandhani Turban

One of his early Republic Day appearances featured a Bandhani turban, setting the tone for blending tradition with national celebrations in the years to follow.