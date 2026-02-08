Gwadar: From A Quiet Settlement To Geopolitical Hotspot

Balochistan is again making headlines all over after fresh attacks by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Pakistan Army’s operation in the region. Baloch people, including the BLA believe that their land is not controlled by Pakistan government but China. Several experts stated that although Balochistan is officially part of Pakistan but the decision-making in crucial areas is influenced by Chinese interests. This view is strongest in Gwadar which is a coastal town of the region. It has also become a symbol of both economic hopes and political neglect.Earlier, Gwadar was a place of fishermen and traders. It was an unnoticed place on the Arabian Sea and was untouched by any political development. The place remained unnoticed for centuries.