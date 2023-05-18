2023 — Fuji Electric India, a leading industrial automation and energy
efficient solution provider and a part of the 100-year-old Fuji Electric, has been recognized as a
‘Great Place to Work’ 2023 -2024 by Great Place to Work Institute. This recognition reflects the
company’s efforts to provide an environment where innovation and change thrive, and all
employees can reach their full potential.
Sharing details about the achievement, Shivaji Waghmare, CEO & CTO, Fuji Electric India Private
Limited said, “We are pleased to have received the recognition from the Great Place to Work
Institute. This award is not just a recognition of our efforts but also a reflection of the strength
and positivity of our workplace culture. Whether in India, Japan, or other countries, we
continue to show our commitment to our employee’s long-term growth and will continue to
develop policies that empower the workforce. We have been proved once again that our focus
on the 4Ps – People, Processes, Policies and Product – is the best way forward.”
Fuji Electric India has more than 1200 employees placed at different locations in India. Their
motto of doing the right thing the right way and their integrity and ethical practices which are
integral to their culture, has received appreciation from their customers.
“FEI works on the principles of TEST – trust, efficiency, sustainable and team. This award is not
the end of our journey but rather the beginning of a new phase of growth and development. I
am confident that with our collective efforts, we will continue to build a culture of excellence
that sets us apart from the rest,” added Mr. Waghmare.
Fuji Electric India produces world-class automation products for various applications. It is the
leading supplier of drives and automation products in both the domestic and export markets. It
has a strong distribution network for sales and distribution of replacement parts.
About Fuji Electric India
Fuji Electric India, a 100% subsidiary of Fuji Electric Co Ltd, is an industry leader in the drives
and automation sector. Incorporated in 2009, FEI now has a nationwide presence with over
1200 employees serving the customers across all industry verticals. With latest technologies
and engineering acumen, Fuji Electric India provides power backup and power conditioning
solution as part of its Energy business unit, offers complete Factory and Process automation
solutions as part of the Automation business unit and also Instrumentation (Pressure, Level
transmitters and Gas Analysers) and ED&C (Electrical distribution and control) solutions. Fuji
Electric India has two manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Pune and the company continues
to invest heavily in R & D. With an impeccable record of over 4M installations and 500+ 1MW
customers, the company is zooming ahead towards realising its mission to become the
preferred energy and automation solution provider in India. For more details,
visit www.fujielectricindia.com
About Great Place to Work Certification
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust,
High-Performance Culture™ at workplaces. This Certification™ is the gold standard that
organizations around the globe aspire to accomplish. The company serves businesses, non-
profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries across all six continents, and its
mission touches more than 10,000 organizations annually.