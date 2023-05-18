2023 — Fuji Electric India, a leading industrial automation and energy

efficient solution provider and a part of the 100-year-old Fuji Electric, has been recognized as a

‘Great Place to Work’ 2023 -2024 by Great Place to Work Institute. This recognition reflects the

company’s efforts to provide an environment where innovation and change thrive, and all

employees can reach their full potential.

Sharing details about the achievement, Shivaji Waghmare, CEO & CTO, Fuji Electric India Private

Limited said, “We are pleased to have received the recognition from the Great Place to Work

Institute. This award is not just a recognition of our efforts but also a reflection of the strength

and positivity of our workplace culture. Whether in India, Japan, or other countries, we

continue to show our commitment to our employee’s long-term growth and will continue to

develop policies that empower the workforce. We have been proved once again that our focus

on the 4Ps – People, Processes, Policies and Product – is the best way forward.”

Fuji Electric India has more than 1200 employees placed at different locations in India. Their

motto of doing the right thing the right way and their integrity and ethical practices which are

integral to their culture, has received appreciation from their customers.

“FEI works on the principles of TEST – trust, efficiency, sustainable and team. This award is not

the end of our journey but rather the beginning of a new phase of growth and development. I

am confident that with our collective efforts, we will continue to build a culture of excellence

that sets us apart from the rest,” added Mr. Waghmare.

Fuji Electric India produces world-class automation products for various applications. It is the

leading supplier of drives and automation products in both the domestic and export markets. It

has a strong distribution network for sales and distribution of replacement parts.

About Fuji Electric India

Fuji Electric India, a 100% subsidiary of Fuji Electric Co Ltd, is an industry leader in the drives

and automation sector. Incorporated in 2009, FEI now has a nationwide presence with over

1200 employees serving the customers across all industry verticals. With latest technologies

and engineering acumen, Fuji Electric India provides power backup and power conditioning

solution as part of its Energy business unit, offers complete Factory and Process automation

solutions as part of the Automation business unit and also Instrumentation (Pressure, Level

transmitters and Gas Analysers) and ED&C (Electrical distribution and control) solutions. Fuji

Electric India has two manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Pune and the company continues

to invest heavily in R & D. With an impeccable record of over 4M installations and 500+ 1MW

customers, the company is zooming ahead towards realising its mission to become the

preferred energy and automation solution provider in India. For more details,

visit www.fujielectricindia.com

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust,

High-Performance Culture™ at workplaces. This Certification™ is the gold standard that

organizations around the globe aspire to accomplish. The company serves businesses, non-

profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries across all six continents, and its

mission touches more than 10,000 organizations annually.