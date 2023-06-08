Fun Prime, the new OTT platform connecting Bengali entertainment beyond borders

OTT Solutions, a leading provider of digital streaming solutions, in collaboration with

Rock Streamer, a renowned media production company, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch

of Fun Prime, the newest Indo-Bangladesh OTT platform. The grand unveiling ceremony took place on 6th June



2023, Tuesday, at the prestigious Press Club Kolkata, in the presence of esteemed guests and notable industry

personalities. The event was graced by the presence of nationally famed actor Shri Barun Chanda, along with

esteemed Chief Guest Shri Debasish Kumar, MLA AITC; Shri Tapan Dasgupta, Councillor KMC Ward 95, AITC;

Director, Rock streamer, and Dr. Sudip Bose, Director, OTT Solutions.

Fun Prime aims to revolutionize the entertainment landscape by bringing together the best of Indian and

Bangladeshi content, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of viewers in both countries. Fun Prime is

a collaborative project between OTT Solutions, an Indian company, and Rock streamer, a Bangladeshi company.

This unique OTT platform was launched simultaneously in Bangladesh, India, and the Middle East. Fun Prime

offers a wide range of entertainment options, including the latest music videos, audios, films, and live TV

shows. Fun Prime will provide a unique and immersive entertainment experience for subscribers.

Fun Prime offers features such as live TV, catch-up TV, and user intelligence, rivalling platforms like Hotstar and

ZEE5. It supports IOS, Android, web, and television platforms, delivering content in HD and Dolby categories.

OTT Solutions, headed by Mr. Sudip Bose, brings over a decade of experience in digital content distribution and

marketing. The company excels in content creation, aggregation, and processing, boasting an in-house library

of audio and video content to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. OTT Solutions’ expertise lies in creating

OTT platforms, DCB solutions, content distribution, marketing, and its commitment to ESG. They also own OTT-

Music and Melody Plus, in-house music labels. On the other hand, Anik Dhar, ex-Senior Executive of Saavn and

Reliance Jio and Director of Rockstreamer Pte Ltd, brings his technological expertise to Funprime. The platform

aims to provide an advanced technological experience surpassing other Bengali OTT platforms.

Dr. Sudip Bose, Director, OTT Solutions Pvt. Ltd and Ex-National VP of Reliance Industries said on the

occasion, “Fun Prime will offer a user-friendly interface, intuitive navigation, and personalized

recommendations, ensuring that viewers have a seamless and enjoyable streaming experience across various

devices. The platform’s cutting-edge technology and robust infrastructure will provide high-quality video

streaming, delivering content in stunning visuals and immersive sound. Fun Prime targets a wide audience, with

a focus on the global Bengali diaspora, while maintaining a commitment to preserving and promoting Bengali

culture. It serves as a unified platform for both Bangladeshi and Indian Bengali content, providing live TV, catch-

up TV, and personalized recommendations.”

He further added, “OTT Solutions and Rock streamer have spared no effort in creating a robust platform that

combines cutting-edge technology with compelling content. The launch of Fun Prime represents a significant

milestone in our mission to revolutionize the way people consume entertainment across borders.”

The Fun Prime app will be available for download and subscription on the Play Store and App Store, as well as

on web platforms and through cable/internet operators. Subscription options will be available in India,

Bangladesh, the UAE, and other countries, exclusively for the Bengali audience. The annual subscription price

for Fun Prime is INR 799/- with multiple payment options. Using cutting-edge digital rights management and

data security tools, Fun Prime protects user data. New subscribers will get one month free subscription during

the soft launch.

Fun Prime offers support to customers via chat boxes and helplines in addition to ad-supported content,

password protected parental control and social sharing. Accessibility is improved by telecom and ISP

partnerships. HD and UHD streaming are available on Fun Prime. Future improvements will include catch-up

TV, Indo-Bangla 100 TV stations, one feature film each week, and four telefilms per month.

Dr. Sudip Bose, Director of OTT Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Fun Prime will revolutionize the

Bengali entertainment industry. As one of the limited options for an OTT platform offering both Bangladeshi

and Indian content, Fun Prime opens up exciting possibilities for entertainment.”

About OTT Solutions:

OTT Solutions Private Limited is an Indian organization specializing in digital content distribution and marketing

with a global footprint. They are committed to creating innovative OTT platforms and providing excellent

customer experiences.

About Rock streamer:

Rock streamer is a Singapore based renowned media production company having presence in Bangladesh and

UAE known for its exceptional content creation and innovative storytelling. With a vast portfolio spanning

various genres, Rock streamer aims to captivate audiences through its distinct and thought-provoking

narratives.