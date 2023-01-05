Georgia officials seek public’s help to identify dismembered woman found last month
A woman whose dismembered body was found last month in southeast Georgia still hasn’t been identified, and officials are asking for the public’s help to determine who she was.
Forensic artist’s renderings were released of the woman, between 20 and 50 years old, who likely was a victim of a homicide, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.
The woman was found Dec. 2 in the woods of a hunting club in the city of Riceboro in Liberty County.
Riceboro is about 100 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida.
“Additional remains were discovered within a three-mile radius on the hunting club property in Liberty County, as well as McIntosh County. Further testing has determined that the remains were placed in the area on or around November 27, 2022,” the bureau said.
The woman did not have any scars, marks or tattoos. She had a single tooth implant in the upper right jaw, the agency said.
The woman was about 5-10, weighed between 185 pounds and 200 pounds and had brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the bureau’s office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), officials said.
Antonio Planas
Antonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.
