Get ready to attend a wedding filled with unlimited laughter, entertainment and humour

They say weddings are events where every story makes for a great memory for life. The stories associated with it are always a concoction of fun, masti, nok-jhok, families coming together and priceless moments. Same is Sanju and Aditi’s wedding where unlimited laughter and entertainment is guaranteed. Don’t believe us? To find out, be a part of their adventurous expedition in planning their wedding as Zee Cinema brings their tale of 14 Phere on 20th November at 3pm. A plate full of comedy and shaadi shenanigans, this Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer makes for the perfect family entertainer.

Chasing their happily ever after, Sanju and Aditi orchestrate a wedding plan to accommodate the anticipated family drama which is a part of every wedding. And all we can say is – when two equally culturally driven families face each other, madness and dhamaal will follow!

Talking about the film, Vikrant Massey said, “Seldom do you come across a film that ticks all the right boxes. It is an out-an-out family entertainer that brings to fore a contemporary twist to an age-old societal issue. I believe in finding a middle ground but having said that, if I love my partner as much as my character Sanjay loves Aditi, I definitely would have, in real life, done things that Sanjay did. What I can’t do or isn’t happening off-screen, I try to do in front of the camera. And I hope to get enough opportunities to continue to do so.”

Directed by Devanshu Singh, 14 Phere stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda along with Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan. The film is about Sanju and Aditi’s dreamy love story tucked away from their tradition-driven families. Their picture-perfect life faces trouble when they decide to finally exchange wedding vows. Being madly in love with each other, they create a fresh family background to woo each other’s families, the crazy wedding shenanigans lead to a truckload of laughs, emotions, and drama!

Watch Zee Cinema premiere of 14 Phere on 20th November at 3pm!