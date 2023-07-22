Before you embark on your beach adventures or simply enjoy outdoor gatherings, indulge your skin with a revitalizing boost from avocados.

Get the Avocado Glow!

Dubbed the fruit of life, the avocado contains a myriad of nutrients that can help improve skin elasticity, firmness, and hydration, as well combatting signs of ageing and offering a level of protection from the sun. We can reap the bountiful benefits by not only eating avocados on a regular basis, but also by applying avocado masks directly onto the skin.

Here are some of the top avocado nutrients for your skin (and the science behind them):

Good fats for firmness

It’s widely known that avocados have a high ‘good’ fat content, specifically monounsaturated fatty acids which are scientifically proven to increase elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. A recent pilot study in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology demonstrated that women who ate an avocado daily saw significant enhancement in their skin’s firmness. This backs up evidence that the inclusion of fats, as a part of a healthy diet, is beneficial for the skin. What’s more, fats play a vital role in helping the body absorb certain vitamins. So, whether eaten alone, or with other nutritious foods, the avocado will boost the body’s vitamin uptake.

Vitamins C and E for a collagen and sun protection boost

Speaking of vitamins, avocados have them in spades. They are particularly rich in both vitamins E and C, antioxidants which help combat skin-damaging free radicals. Though not to be used as a replacement for sun cream, vitamins C and E are proven to help protect the skin from the sun’s UV rays. Vitamin C is also vital for the production of collagen, the building block of skin and hair. As such, when consumed and applied topically, it can aid skin repair and ward off signs of ageing, according to researchers in the journal, Nutrients.

Lutein for extra UV defence

Avocados are also a great source of lutein, a natural carotenoid that, like vitamins E and C, is an antioxidant and helps protect the skin from UV rays. A 2016 study found that individuals whose diets were supplemented with carotenoids such as lutein had significantly improved skin tone after a 12-week period.

For the full avocado experience, why not treat yourself to a hydrating homemade avo face mask too. All you need is one ripe avocado and a tablespoon of honey. Combine the two ingredients to make a smooth paste, apply to the face and leave for 10 -15 minutes, then remove the mask with water for brighter, smoother skin.

“With their natural goodness and versatility, avocados benefits for glowing skin are plentiful. Packed with healthy fats, avocados nourish and moisturize the skin from within,” says Zac Bard, Chairman of WAO.

