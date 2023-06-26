Glass, a sustainable alternative in the kitchen! Here’s why!

Environmental issues surrounding the use of plastics continue to gain momentum as plastic pollution is evidently having a devastating impact on our land, waterways and oceans. What affect the environment usually affects our health and hence seeking alternatives to environmentally kinder and sustainable alternatives, can positively impact both the environment and also our health and well-being

Glass offers a great alternative. Over time, usage and demand for glass is increasing in the kitchen as health and overall wellbeing takes centre stage. And the reasons for that are simple to comprehend. We list five compelling reasons why glass works extremely well in the kitchen set up and outside reducing clutter in our lives.

100% recyclable – Glassware in the kitchen & out of it can be used repeatedly for years. It is made of natural substances and is recyclable and turns into new glass every time it is upcycled or recycled – keeping it out of the landfills. Purity, quality and durability of a glass doesn’t depreciate with use making it a strong contender in the kitchen for storing, packing and prepping foods. Even if glass is broken it can be recycled.

Multi-Usage – All of us have been passed down glass jars and containers from our mothers and grandmother’s kitchen. Why? Firstly, nostalgia and secondly, they hold up so much better in the longer run. Glass is a one stop solution to storing dry bulk items, spices, left overs, milk, fermenting good old kaanji and kombucha, preserving jams & pickles, mixing bowls, quick meals on the go, freezing foods etc., – its duality is astounding. Range of Kilner Preserve Jars, Snack on the go Jars, Clip Top Spice Jar Set exclusively curated by thinKitchen makes for a great addition in the kitchen and outside. Kilner jars are 100% safe to use, recyclable even if they are broken and help reduce unnecessary clutter in the kitchen. With iconic design and air tight clips, these glass containers work best in monsoon too, keeping food from turning soggy.

Safety without compromise on freshness & nutrition – Have you ever warmed up food in a plastic storage container and then felt the food tasted, well, like plastic? We’ve been there to. Thanks to glass – our knight in shining armour (literally) to save the day! Glass made up of ‘A’ grade soda lime glass has a smooth, non-reactive surface that can be easily sterilised and ensures that there is no transfer of toxins especially when heated. It also does not absorb any smell and flavours. So, food stored in glass remains safe and fresh longer with nutrition intact.

Calming aesthetics – For a neat freak, glass jars and containers are a real saving grace! Glass when placed in the kitchen, instantly elevates the space to a zen zone – tidy, eye-pleasing with everything see-through and organised.

Fun DIY experiments – Outside the kitchen, get creative! Turn your glass jars & containers into a perfect decorative item around the house. Pop in your favourite flowers and create serene corners around the house, grow herbs or propagate plants in the glass jars and place them on work desk, kitchen counter tops, powder room to instantly brighten up the room.

Upcycle all the glass jars and containers lying around the house and kitchen and turn them into fun DIYs projects. Take up a new hobby and get down to making homemade sugar scrubs or soothing sleep balms which can be stored perfectly in preserve jars available on thinKitchen. Turn your water dispenser glass jars into on trend terrariums which make for great gifts and are perfect for bringing a touch of the outdoors into your home. With a bit of creativity, glass containers can be transformed into festival inspired décor pieces such as pumpkin like treat jar ideal for storing sweets for trick or treaters during Halloween, and hand decorated snow globe during the Christmas season.