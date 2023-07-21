Global Business Coach Dr. Ameet Parekh’s Book ‘Secrets of Wealthpreneur’ is Fast Becoming a Handbook for Business Success

Dr. Ameet Parekh, an Indian-origin global business coach, has announced the success of his latest book, Secrets of Wealthpreneur. Co-authored by Brian Tracy, a renowned Canadian-American motivational public speaker and self-development author, who has authored over 80 books, the book has quickly become an Amazon bestseller. Within few days of its launch, the book, which offers practical advice and proven strategies for achieving financial success to entrepreneurs, founders, and futurists, has been fast becoming most sought-after book in the business owner community.

Secrets of Wealthpreneur: A comprehensive guide to Master Your Mindset, Harness Technology, and Turn Creativity into Profit

In his book, Dr. Parekh draws from his own entrepreneurial journey to wealth and offers valuable insights into ethical growth and building high-performance teams. The book also uncovers insider secrets of wealth creation from Brian Tracy. The book serves as a comprehensive guide for individuals looking to align their mindset with financial success, utilise technology for business growth in the digital age, and transform their creativity and passion into a profitable venture.

Commenting on the launch and rapid success of his book, Dr. Ameet Parekh expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, “The overwhelming response to the launch of Secrets of Wealthpreneur‘ is truly humbling. I am grateful for the opportunity to share the tools and strategies that can empower aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners on their journey towards wealth creation. Seeing the book resonate with readers and witnessing its positive impact on their lives is a deeply fulfilling experience. My sincerest hope is that the book continues to reach and help individuals unlock their full potential in the complex world of wealth creation.”

For more information about the book and Dr. Ameet Parekh, please visit www.ameetparekh.com.

Dr. Ameet Parekh is a leading global business coach and a distinguished member of the International Coach Federation (ICF). He has received numerous accolades for his exceptional coaching abilities and outstanding contributions to the business community. With his passion for empowering individuals and unwavering commitment to excellence, Dr. Parekh has become a highly sought-after expert in the field of wealth creation. He has helped countless entrepreneurs and business owners achieve their goals and attain new levels of success. As a member of the ICF, Dr. Parekh is part of a prestigious group of coaches and trainers from around the world. His previous book, Your Mind Is Enemyl, was also an Amazon bestseller and had gained rapid popularity and provided valuable insights that enabled numerous business owners to increase their revenue by over 100%.

