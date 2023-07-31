Global Restaurant Chain KUURAKU Introduces “Vegan Ramen” for the First Time

Food lovers and connoisseurs have a reason to smile now as KUURAKU, the well-entrenched Global Japanese Chain is introducing Real Vegan “Ramen” for the first time. The Tasting Session of Vegan Ramen coincided with KUURAKU Indias (Gurugram) outlet completing its 9th year of successful operations. The event was marked by the presence of key dignitaries like Ms Oota – First Secretary (Food and Agriculture), Embassy of Japan in India, Mr Hirohama – Managing Director, KUURAKU India, Mr Kojiro Honda, Co-Owner and Founder, KUURAKU India and Mr Tagawa Executive Chef and COO, KUURAKU India. The KUURAKU restaurant is located at No 15, Global Foyer, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram, Haryana.

With guests in front of Kuuraku Gurgaon restaurant

Developed and curated by the finest Japanese Chefs, these recipes are Real Vegan “Ramen” which even non-vegetarians can savour as the noodles are made with special recipes using a noodle making machine specially imported from Japan! Hence this is Real “Ramen” from Japan!

Ms. Oota First Secretary (Food & Agriculture) Embassy of Japan

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Oota – First Secretary (Food and Agriculture), Embassy of Japan in India remarked, “I am indeed delighted to be here to see how Indians are enjoying Japanese cuisines like never before. Not only are these cuisines gaining popularity world over but we are happy to see that how Indians are becoming experimentative too. Japanese cuisines have a huge diversity to offer today. As the world is becoming more cognizant of the environment, people are turning Vegan and looking for food options that are healthy, tasty and cause no harm to the environment. We hope this trend continues and Japanese cuisines continue to be an all-time favourite of Indians too.”

KARIKARI CURRY RAMEN

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Hirohama – Managing Director, KUURAKU India, remarked, “World over, Japanese food has gained huge popularity as consumers embrace healthy eating options and look beyond traditional dining choices to more exciting alternatives. It is heartening to learn that in the last few years we have witnessed exponential growth in Japanese restaurants. Interestingly, recent data indicate that Japanese food as their third most-favourite international cuisine behind Italian and Chinese foods! Hence adding Real Vegan “Ramen” innovation to our brand is a logical extension of our game plan in India.”

Elaborating the Real Vegan “Ramen” he added, “World over especially in US and Canada, Vegan Ramen is gaining immense popularity. These are owing to multiple reasons such as unique taste and variety and growing concern for health, safety of animals and natural environment. Most importantly, at KUURAKU, we are trying to dispel a myth that Japanese cuisines dont offer much choice for vegetarians! Also when consumers want to go light on their stomach, especially after a heavy non-veg meal, they can choose from our diverse menu. It also goes well with our semi-vegan consumers who can select our new cuisines.”

“Typically Vegan is made of special vegetable broth and plant-based milk like soy milk, spice oil, and various vegetables on top. The creamy soup is full of vegetable taste, and it perfectly matches with our homemade noodles. Importantly, there are almost no vegan or vegetarian recipes in authentic Japanese cuisine Hence after a extensive R&D including repeated trials, we have launched our range of Real Vegan Ramen,” Mr Hirohama added.

According to Mr Kojiro Honda, Co-Owner and Founder, KUURAKU India, “KUURAKU is currently present in Neemrana (Rajasthan), Gurugram, New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Jaipur. With the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine in India, we are stepping up our marketing plans to offer the best and authentic food choices of Japan. We have a game plan in place and are actively working on the same. We are confident that the introduction of Vegan Ramen will attract rave reviews from our satisfied customers and make our outlets hugely popular.”

Detailing the Vegan Ramen cuisine, Mr Tagawa, Executive Chef and COO, KUURAKU India said, “At KUURAKU, we always strive to delight our customers with innovations in taste, flavours and presentation in all our cuisines. Vegan Ramen has been relished and appreciated by customers in other countries who are looking for more options in food. Hence at KUURAKU, we have left no stone unturned to create the Real Vegan Ramen recipes. These include Yakitori – our Signature dish, Japanese grilled skewers, which is cooked by certified chefs who have qualified the stringent tests in cooking as we have in Japan. Additionally, we will serve a wide array of authentic Japanese dishes like Ramen, Sushi, Tempura, Gyoza, Japanese curry, and many other Japanese Izakaya tapas that perfectly matches with beer and whisky. All dishes come with a promise of authentic ingredients that are carefully prepared by well-trained Chefs at Kuuraku. The price of Vegan Ramen start from Rs. 780/-.”

So delight your taste buds with some Real Vegan “Ramen” experience at KUURAKU!

