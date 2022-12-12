‘GMA 3’ co-anchors to remain off-air amid reports of romantic relationship

Rotating anchors will fill in for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on ABC News’ “GMA3” after reports that the co-anchors were romantically involved, a network executive said Monday.

Referring to the “ongoing matter” involving Holmes and Robach, ABC News president Kim Godwin said she understood that the coverage could be distracting.

“Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being,” she said.

Godwin did not say who would be included in the rotation.

Holmes and Robach were taken off air last week after the Daily Mail reported that they were seen holding hands and spending time together.

Godwin previously said the apparent off-air relationship does not violate company policy. Robach and Holmes have been married to other spouses since 2010.

A representative for Robach and Holmes declined to comment Monday.

The pair have co-anchored “GMA3,” a spin off of “Good Morning America,” since 2020.

Robach, who worked for MSNBC and NBC News for nine years, joined ABC News in 2012. Holmes, who briefly worked as a contributing anchor for MSNBC, joined the network as a co-anchor of “World News Now” in 2014.