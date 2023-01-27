‘GMA3’s T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach no longer with ABC News following their romance scandal

“GMA3” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are no longer with ABC News, a spokesperson for the network said Friday, after news of their affair surfaced in December.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Spokespeople for both Holmes and Robach declined to comment Friday.

Holmes and Robach were previously pulled from their co-hosting duties on the afternoon extension of “Good Morning America” temporarily, according to an editorial call Dec. 5 by ABC News President Kim Godwin.

Godwin said that while their relationship didn’t violate company policy, it was an internal and external “distraction.” Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for Holmes and Robach for the week while the company made a decision.

On the Dec. 5 show, Ramos told viewers that Robach and Holmes “have the day off.”

The decision to pull Robach and Holmes off the air permanently comes after the ABC anchors were seen holding hands in a car and spending time together in pictures published by the Daily Mail on Nov. 30.

The revelation of their relationship garnered a lot of attention on social media as they are both married to other people.

Robach and Holmes have been married to their respective spouses since 2010.

On Dec. 2, while hosting “GMA3” with Robach, Holmes poked fun about the “great week” the pair had.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday,” he said. “It’s been a great week, just want this one to keep going and going and going.”

“Speak for yourself,” Robach responded. “I am very excited about the weekend.”

Both Holmes and Robach deactivated their Instagram accounts since their relationship made news.