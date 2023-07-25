Gold Coast Films Successfully Executes First-ever SCY Awards in Sri Lanka, Recognizing Social Creators

Gold Coast Films, Indias leading content marketing agency, in association with Cinnamon Hotels and SriLankan Airlines, has successfully executed the first-ever season of SCY Awards (Social Creator Of The Year Awards) in Sri Lanka. This groundbreaking event, which aims to celebrate and honor social creators, marked a significant milestone as the first creators award held at an international destination, Sri Lanka.

Founders Neeraj Mishra and Sunny Arora on stage, leading the way at the SCY Awards

SCY Awards acknowledged the incredible talent of content creators from India providing them with a global platform to felicitate & recognise their creativity and innovation. The event comprised several engaging activities, including the SCY Sundowner Pool Party, SriLankan Airlines Hangar Experience, SCY Yacht Party, and the grand SCY Main Awards night. From June 21st to June 23rd, 2023, participants were immersed in a series of unforgettable experiences, uncovering new discoveries and creating lifelong memories.

Sunny Arora, Co-founder of Gold Coast Films, explains, “The Creators Ecosystem in India has been thriving, yet there has been a gap in recognizing our creators on a global scale. We identified this need and launched the SCY Awards in Sri Lanka, offering social creators a prestigious platform to be acknowledged and honored internationally for their exceptional talent.”

“As we look ahead, our vision for SCY is to continue celebrating social creators by organizing the next edition of the awards at an exciting international destination, creating an even more extraordinary experience for these exceptional talents, added Sunny Arora.”

The SCY Awards featured a diverse range of award categories, including Vogue Creator of the Year, Fashion Creator of the Year, Best Couple Creator Of The Year, Budding Creator of the Year Food Creator of the Year, Style Icon of the Year, and Makeup & Beauty Creator of the Year. A total of 22 awards were presented, recognizing the exceptional contributions of the winners in their respective fields.

The presence of renowned personalities added glamour and significance to the SCY Awards. Notable Indian TV actors and influencers such as, Meghna Kaur, Kareema Barry, Riya Jain, Kat Kristian, Pooja Mundhra, and Vogue Vanity Agasthya Shah, Tanya Sharma, Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, Vaishnavi Prakash Rao, graced the occasion. The event was also honored by esteemed Sri Lankan figures, including Hon Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism & Lands and Mr. Mikael Svensson, CEO of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.

Cinnamon Hotels, as the hospitality partner, played a vital role in the success of the SCY Awards. Dileep Mudadeniya, Senior Vice President – Global Alliances and Partnerships at John Keells Leisure and Head of Corporate Affairs at John Keells Group, commended the winners and Gold Coast Films, stating, “Following the successful completion of the Social Creator of the Year Awards held in Sri Lanka, we would like to congratulate the winners and Gold Coast Films. Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, as the hospitality partner, strengthened our presence and visibility in the Indian market through the diverse content creators and their audiences.”

Saminda Perera, Head of Marketing, SriLankan Airlines said, “We, at SriLankan Airlines, are immensely pleased to partner with Gold Coast Films and Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts to host the Social Creator of the Year awards in our island home, Sri Lanka. As a prime promotor of tourism and a leading airline that connects India to Sri Lanka and beyond, we have always associated and collaborated with content creators to take across the message of exploring Sri Lanka on the wings of SriLankan Airlines. We hope that SCY Awards 2023 was a great gateway to the multi-faceted beauty of our island, which will inspire their followers and aspirant travellers to immerse themselves in an unmatched destination experience of Sri Lanka in time to come.”

Gold Coast Films continues to pioneer the content marketing industry, driving the growth of Indias creator’s ecosystem. The success of the SCY Awards serves as a testament to the agencys commitment to recognizing and celebrating social creators while providing them with exceptional opportunities to shine their talent on a global scale.

Gold Coast Films is renowned for its expertise in curating disruptive branded content, placing it at the forefront of the industry. Since its inception in 2020, the founders of the agency, Sunny Arora and Neeraj Mishra, have shown a strong commitment to nurturing Indias creators ecosystem. Their dedication has propelled Gold Coast Films to become a leading force in the industry, driving innovation and empowering content creators throughout the country.

