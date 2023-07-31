GOPIZZA India Unveils the Latest Addition of Ramyun Bowls to its Authentic Korean Delectables

GOPIZZA India, the esteemed South Korean pizza brand renowned for its perfectly sized pizzas for one, is thrilled to announce the launch of its most awaited Korean menu available across all outlets and on delivery apps – Swiggy and Zomato, starting at Rs. 150. Say annyeonghaseyo to GOPIZZA’s new menu ranging from mouth-watering K- Starters to their heavenly Ramyun bowls, available with scrumptious pastas and of course, their authentic Korean pizzas that are sure to hit the spot! Whether youre looking for an appetising light bite, a grab-and-go snack, or something wholesome and filling, GOPIZZA has got you covered as all of these delicious items are available in both vegetarian and non vegetarian options.

New Ramyun bowls from GOPIZZA

When watching K-dramas one cannot overlook the characters slurping on steaming hot Ramyun bowls and when in search of authentic Ramyun bowls to satisfy a Ramyun craving look no further as a real showstopper on this menu is the Korean Ramyun Noodles, a flavourful traditional spicy noodle soup straight from Korea. This generous bowl combines chewy noodles, vibrant veggies and a delectable broth with a fiery kick that will leave you wanting more. For cheese enthusiasts, GOPIZZA India also presents the Korean Cheese Ramyun Noodles, an all time Korean favourite with a burst of creamy, cheesy goodness intertwined with a tantalising spice.

Get ready to groove to the infectious K-Pop tunes while indulging in the mouth watering magic of Korean pizzas. Just like the mesmerising performances of K-Pop idols, Korean pizzas are known for their visually striking and artistically crafted toppings, representing blended flavours of traditional Korean spices with a modern twist. Their Korean Jonmataeng Volcano Pizzas use a Korean household staple, chogochujang – a sweet and savoury chilli paste on their pizzas, topped with red onions and crunchy capsicum, with a side of marinated potato wedges or roasted chicken! Another exciting new addition is the Korean Jonmataeng Creamy Pizzas that combines pizza with the rich and velvety yum yum sauce to create a symphony of hot and creamy flavours, paired with black olives, crunchy onions and fresh white mushrooms, perfect for those who love Korean cuisine but prefer mild heat options.

The new range of K-Starters like the Korean Yangnyum Spicy Chicken Wings, Korean Yangnyum Spicy Chicken Pops and Korean Yangnyum Spicy Wedges are bound to transport you to the bustling streets of Seoul. Putting a Korean twist on beloved favourites like Chicken Wings and Chicken Pops these appetisers are tossed in the authentic Yangnyeom hot sauce, which is a perfect blend of heat, sweetness, and umami, captivating your taste buds with its fiery symphony of flavours. The delectable Fire Cream Pastas on the new menu are an added delight, featuring a creamy fiery sauce, striking the perfect balance between smoothness and spicy heat. These pastas are a harmonious fusion of culinary delights, ready to serve your Asian-Italian cravings in one go.

Mahesh Reddy, CEO, GOPIZZA India, shared his excitement for the new Korean menu, “I am absolutely certain that this carefully crafted new Korean menu that serves the perfect balance between Korean flavours and the Indian palate will be an enchanting hit with our audience. From the spicy, crunchy appetisers to the steaming, soulful Ramyun bowls, this new menu will lead our eaters straight to the streets of Myeongdong – the street food mecca of Seoul. The flavours have been flown in from South Korea, preserving the authenticity of every dish on this Korean menu. Offering options of both veg and non-veg throughout the new menu of Ramyun bowls, pizzas, starters, and pasta, we wholeheartedly believe that there is Korean goodness in store for everyone.”

When it comes to pizza perfection, GOPIZZA India is the ultimate destination. With an unwavering commitment to quality ingredients, innovative flavours, and culinary excellence, GOPIZZA as a Korean brand can redefine traditional pizza by infusing it with unique Korean-inspired twists better than anyone else. Experience the revolution in pizza, one slice at a time.

About GOPIZZA

GOPIZZA is known for its one-person, oval-shaped, fire-baked pizza with quick serving speed and affordable price. With 200 outlets across South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Hong Kong and soon to launch in Thailand, Malaysia and USA. The brand now has 30 outlets across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Anantapur, looking to launch its first store in Chennai, Delhi NCR, Pune and Mumbai, shortly. The brand aims to reach 70 outlets by the end of 2023 and more than 100 stores by the end of FY-2024. The single-serving pizza brand will also introduce its patented in-house technology – The GOVEN, an automatic pizza oven, the GOBOT a cooperative robot, and the AI Smart Topping Table to ensure timely, standardized quality and service to customers at all outlets.

Approx. Price for two: Rs. 200

Instagram: gopizza.india

