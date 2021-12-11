Gram teacher, 23, puts in a bag after a “provocative” striptease video goes viral – News18 Bangla

What a mess! The teacher herself did such a thing, the school authorities are looking for a place to hide her face! The teacher took off her clothes one by one in front of the camera and shot a pornographic video (Viral Video)! This is not the end! The provocative video was uploaded on social media, the video went viral and the school authorities were moved. The parents of the students also demanded the removal of the teacher, but the teacher herself did not show any remorse. He is not so ashamed of his own fame! Instead, he thinks, ‘What I have done, well done, is my life (Viral Video)!’

Victoria Kashirina, a 23-year-old schoolteacher, shared a viral video of her ‘striptease’ on Instagram. In the video, Kashirina stands in front of the camera and takes off her ghee-colored overcoat. One by one he started to take off the rest of his clothes and did everything while standing in front of the camera, keeping the camera on. Then after the underwear, all the provocative gestures are done, just like the heroines of porn movies do. The video went viral in the blink of an eye after being shared on social media! At first it came to the notice of one parent, from there the video spread among the rest of the parents of the school (Viral Video)! Seeing the fame of the teacher, their eyes water! ‘Will their children get this education too?’ The parents approached the school authorities with this complaint. Demanded dismissal of the teacher! The school principal does not want to keep Kashirina!

However, Kashirina, a meritorious student at Novosibirsk State University of Education, challenged the school’s decision. He said that he will approach the court only when the emergency situation is normal. No one else can control who posts what on social media. In his words, he committed no crime. Has been learning pole dance for a long time. I have been wanting to make a video like this for a long time, but it finally happened. He also said that the mother of one of the students had asked him to delete her Instagram account, adding that she had blocked both the woman and her daughter.