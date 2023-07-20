Grammy Jury Music Exponent Prodyut Mukherjee Releases Latest Rhythm Express Single Titled “Love Lounge”

GiMA winner Percussionist & Composer Prodyut Mukherjee, a well-known member of the Grammy Jury and an internationally renowned Tabla Maestro, is thrilled to announce the release of “Love Lounge,” his newest piece, as part of the Rhythm Express musical project. The track “Love Lounge” by Rhythm Express was recorded and launched by Mr. Prem Kumar Gupta, owner of well-known audio level Raga Music.

Thanks to a superb cast that includes internationally acclaimed Maestro Johar Ali, Monicka Shuklla, Abhik Ganguly, and Asif Ali, the song will enthral fans with its seductive melody and motivational message. Prodyut Mukherjee has long been praised for his work in the music industry and commitment to using his craft to inspire others. He continues to defy expectations and push boundaries with “Love Lounge,” showcasing the transforming power of music.

“Love Lounge” is a monument to the idea that music transcends borders and restrictions and aims to foster a loving and harmonious environment. It serves as a reminder that when we hum a song, we do it without giving its composer’s background—such as their caste or religion—any thought. Our love for the music is unwavering in the face of these things. Music stands out because of its special feature that elevates it to another level.

“Music is never constrained by any restrictions. It constantly goes above and above to promote peace and love. It barely matters regarding the lyricist’s caste or religion if we genuinely enjoy a song. There are several instances of expressing affection to lyricists or singers from all cultures and religions. This is what distinguishes and elevates music to a higher plane. No actual cable is required for music to touch a chord in our souls. Music can be the best weapon to combat all of these disadvantages in the little world of today, where there is discrimination based on caste and religion and conflicts can even arise over trivial matters. This is the message we want ‘Love Lounge’ to deliver,” remarked Prodyut Mukherjee.

Currently, “Love Lounge” is accessible on all popular streaming services. Visit the [LINK: https://youtu.be/A7LJws823CQ ]

Music emerges as the most potent language to address these societal problems in a world beset by discrimination based on race, caste, and other issues. Prodyut Mukherjee and his brilliant bandmates hope to spread this significant idea through their song “Love Lounge.” The song promotes love, compassion, and understanding while embodying the spirit of oneness.

Prodyut Mukherjee is world class Percussionist who has travelled the world with his musical skill. Tabla Maestro Prodyut Mukherjee’s latest project, Love Lounge, Rhythm Express also is global in its musical influences adapting Latin American & Jazz and traditional Western classical notes & Rhythm. Prodyut, during his travels across the globe has been influenced by the beauty and rhythmic styles and has in turn incorporated the same in the musical styles of Rhythm Express.

