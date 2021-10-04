October 4, 2021

Grand launch of “Lilly Don’t Be Silly”

1 hour ago

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

The new song “Lilly Don’t Be Silly” presented by Banani Saha and actor turned producer Ena Saha is all set to make Bengal groove to its beat during the upcoming festive season.
Produced by Jarek Entertainment, the peppy song has been composed by Samidh Mukherjee doing absolute justice to the catchy lyrics by actor Joyjit Bannerjee who has also directed the music video.
Samidh Mukherjee and Urvi Chatterjee has created magic with their style of singing which has even punctuated the project.
The music video of “Lilly Don’t Be Silly” features Sakshi Saha and Ridhish Chowdhury along with the Guest appearances by Ena Saha, Joyjit Bannerjee, Samidh Mukherjee, Urvi Chatterjee, Bunty Barua and legendary Lily Chakrabarti.
The song saw a grand launch recently and is bound to dominate the musical chart busters.

