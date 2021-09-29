September 29, 2021

Groom Committed suicide on wedding Night | Big arrogant! Manamalinya took away the life of the living room! Suicidal new groom …– News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin


After that, Babul had a slight quarrel with his wife’s family members about staying in the living room. That’s right, on the night of Basar, the bride and groom will stay in the same room with grandmother Shamsunnahar, the groom’s son-in-law Hussain and his two children. Although Babel did not like the matter, he accepted it as he did then. Symbolic image



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

OMG! Husband is absolutely characterless! The mystery was hidden in his wife’s picture, he came to zoom in front

1 hour ago admin

Covid death in Russia | For the first time in a year and a half, so many deaths! What is the fourth wave of Corona in Russia!

17 hours ago admin

For the first time Darhum people to arrange Durga Puja in 2021

19 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Luizinho Faleiro in TMC | Why he is a grassroots, the former Chief Minister of Goa detonated the bomb by joining

1 hour ago admin

OMG! Husband is absolutely characterless! The mystery was hidden in his wife’s picture, he came to zoom in front

1 hour ago admin

Groom Committed suicide on wedding Night | Big arrogant! Manamalinya took away the life of the living room! Suicidal new groom …– News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Former Goa Chief Minister joins Tmc: Speculation is over, former Goa Chief Minister joins Trinamool after meeting Mamata Many companions

2 hours ago admin

Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC | The former Chief Minister of Trinamool Goa, not alone, came to power

2 hours ago admin