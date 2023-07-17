Gurgaon Based Real Estate Development Organisation Whiteland Corporation Appoints Mr. Raj Kumar as Chief Operating Officer

Whiteland Corporation, a leading real estate development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raj Kumar as Chief Operating Officer to head its Construction division for all the ongoing and prospective projects of the Company.

Mr. Raj Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Whiteland Corporation

With over three decades of experience, Mr. Raj Kumar brings a remarkable track record in real estate and hard-core project work. During his professional contour, Mr. Raj Kumar has successfully delivered over 20 million square feet across various residential and commercial projects. His outstanding achievements include obtaining occupancy certificates for more than 10 projects, solidifying his reputation as a meticulous and accomplished professional. Notable residential projects completed under Mr. Kumar’s supervision include the Grand Arch, Skyon, Golf Estate, Latitude, and Aqua Front Tower and Commercial projects such as Corner Walk and Urbana.

Mr. Raj Kumar, popularly known as “one of the fastest delivery machines” has garnered remarkable appreciation overseeing the development of a composite township spanning over 200 acres in the Central Park Flower Valley.

Mr. Kamal Sardana, Promoter Whiteland Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm about Mr. Kumar’s addition to the team, stating, “Whiteland Corporation is aimed towards delivering sustainable & futuristic developments catering to the dynamic needs of our customers towards which many prominent professionals & consultants have been working relentlessly. Mr. Raj Kumar’s addition marks a significant milestone in our journey & With his extensive experience and remarkable track record, he brings invaluable knowledge and expertise to our construction division. We are confident that his capabilities will propel us to new heights as we continue to redefine the industry and create remarkable spaces.”

Mr. Raj shared his excitement about joining Whiteland Corporation, stating, “Whiteland Corporation has shown tremendous growth & massive expansion in last 2 years and it is a privilege to be part of a team with strong & skilled professionals. I look forward to contribute my expertise to further the company’s vision of creating remarkable developments. Together, we will continue to redefine the industry and solidify Whiteland’s position as a market leader.”

Whiteland Corporation, known for its rapid growth and acquisition of promising land parcels in Gurugram, has established itself as a prominent company. The organization has built a strong reputation by adhering to a corporate culture focused on transparency, inclusive growth, and sustainable project launches.