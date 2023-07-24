Hafele Presents Laundry Solutions by ASKO

Hafele presents to you Laundry Solutions by ASKO, a new generation of attractive, user-friendly, innovative and long-lasting washing machine, tumble dryer, drying cabinet and hidden helper. Our exclusive range of laundry solutions from ASKO eliminates the challenges of day-to-day washing needs and also exercises a sensitive approach to cleaning. These solutions are packed with innovative features designed to make daily life easier. And because they’re made using quality steel parts, you can always look forward to years of reliable service.

The ASKO Washer by Hafele operates quietly without interrupting your peace and solitude. It is sturdier and quieter than conventional washers and operates for a longer service life. Characterized by its sustained high spin speed and Active Drum technology which dexterously pushes the gentler clothes to the centre for a gentle wash and the heavier clothes to the sides, ASKO washer by Hafele ensures the best washing experience.

The smart and efficient Tumble Dryer ensures smooth, quick and safe drying of your clothes while you attend to your daily chores. The innovative butterfly drying system ensures gentle crease-free drying of laundry. The trademarked SensiDry technology helps increase efficiency and saves energy and time. Stability and a long service life are guaranteed by the use of stainless-steel drums and a brushless induction motor.

The Drying Cabinet is a wardrobe in which, in addition to the usual wardrobe elements, shoes and hats can be placed and dried. This cabinet uses no mechanical action that can wear your clothes as it uses air stream to transport the residual moisture and almost makes it feel like the clothes are dried outdoors. Lastly, the Hidden Helper, which is a retractable ironing board, is a simple yet obvious and well-conceived solution that is always on hand when you need to iron your clothes, but safely and invisibly stored away when not in use.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

