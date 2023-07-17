Hafele’s New Architectural Lighting Range: Wall Washer Lights

With Hafele‘s New Architectural Lighting Range you will find all your lighting needs taken care of. Whether it is lighting up a small area, highlighting a wall texture, emphasizing on a work of art, illuminating the floor space at night or simply ensuring even distribution of light across the entire space – these lights have got you covered. The range, consisting of 8 series, covers various applications, installation techniques and design themes. Each series comes with a comprehensive offering of the different types of interior lights, be it downlights, spotlight or wall washers, which allows you to implement a consistent design theme (in terms of the lighting fixtures) across the space available, even with differentiated illumination techniques.

Hafeles Wall Washer Light

Wall washing is a special and unique lighting effect that illuminates a vertical surface with flawless and even brightness. It is the element that draws attention to your textured wall, wall display, entrance or fireplace and makes it noticeable. The light fittings that deliver such effects not only need to produce a high-quality light output but also need to be technically efficient.

It can therefore safely be said that achieving such a light effect and accurately installing a wall-washer is indeed an art and having a trusted brand deliver it, quite rare. The wall washer lights from the Oxford and Princeton series under Hafele Architectural Lights bring you the perfect solution. The luminaires from these series give you a consistent wall illumination which reduces the effects of irregularities on the wall, provide smooth light transitions from ceiling to the wall, and an effortless gradient from the top to the bottom, presenting your wall with the elegance it deserves.

Easy to install and maintain, Hafele’s series of wall washer lights are your go-to solution for the perfect wall washing effect.

Log onto www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hfele showroom or design centre.

Website:www.hafeleindia.com/en.

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hfele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.