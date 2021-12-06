Having sex with 900 men in one day; World record average woman’s claim is ‘boring’! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There are different things to do to set a world record. Many have set world records in various fields. But one woman has set a world record for something that has surprised everyone (Viral News). One woman has set a world record for having the most sex with a man in a single day. Adult star Lisa Sparks has set a world record by sharing a bed with more than 900 men in one day.

Adult star Lisa Sparks herself has brought this issue to the fore on social media. She said that in order to set a world record, she had sex with more than 900 men in one day. But after sleeping with more than 900 men, Liza Sparks became bored and ordered burgers to make her feel better.

Read more-Velvet even in winter; Here are 6 tips to take care of dry skin

Different world records are made in the world and it is broken by someone else to create a new world record. But everyone is shocked to hear such a fancy world record. Lisa Sparks set a world record in 2004 by sharing a bed with more than 900 men in one day. He recently shared the news on social media. Liza Sparks stated that she participated in the 2004 World Gangbang Championships organized by Erotic. This event was held in Poland.

According to The Sun, Lisa Sparks had sex with about 919 men in one day to set a world record. But sharing beds with 919 men in 1 day was very boring for Lizar. The woman who had this world record before Liza shared a bed with about 659 men in one day. This world record was set in 2003. Which Lisa Sparks broke in 2004.

Read more– Unconscious food stuck in the throat of the restaurant! The viral video of the person will cause shivering

There was intense controversy over the World Gangbang Championship. In 2002, in order to set a world record, a woman had intercourse with about 648 men in one day. Then in 2003, a woman broke that record and had an affair with about 759 men in one day. Then in 2004 Lisa Sparks set a new world record by having sex with about 919 men in one day. He was taken into a secret room after the police found out about the World Gangbang Championship. But still secretly this World Gangbang Championship is organized.