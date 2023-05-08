HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata Steps Up to Raise Awareness and Support for Thalassemia-affected Children

HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata recently organised an inspiring event to commemorate World Thalassemia Day, aimed at bringing a smile to the faces of children fighting the disease. Together with the Eastern Bulls biker group, the HCG EKO Cancer Center arranged a fun-filled day of activities that began with a thrilling bike rally. 30 participants from the Enfield biker group took part, including children affected by Thalassemia, who joined the riders as pillion passengers. The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Mr Debashis Sen, IAS and Chairman, New Town Kolkata DA (NKDA) who hoisted the national flag.

The excitement continued throughout the day with a range of events organised to brighten up the day for the young patients. The highlight of the day was a drawing competition, where children had the opportunity to showcase their artistic talents and compete for prizes. In addition to this, an entertainment event was organised to keep the children entertained and their spirits high with many more activities.

The hospital also organised a blood donation camp, where bikers and employees could donate blood to the Thalassemia Guardians Association, a non-governmental organisation supporting children affected by the disease in the city. The centre also provided medication to help control the disease and aid the children in their fight against it.

Mr Prateek Jain, Regional Business Head of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd -East & AP, said, “At every opportunity, we strive to make a positive impact on our community, and what better way to do so than by bringing joy to children who are bravely fighting Thalassemia. HCG’s mission is to provide essential resources and support to these children and their families, and we hope that our efforts have brought them some much-needed relief and happiness. We are also grateful to the incredible bikers from Eastern Bulls who joined us in this initiative, making the day even more memorable for the children. Let’s continue to come together and spread joy in our community, one child at a time.”

Dr Amarjeet Singh, Chief Operating Officer at HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata, added, “We are thrilled to be part of this incredible initiative as we believe educating people about Thalassemia is essential. This genetic disease affects so many, and raising awareness is the first step towards gaining a deeper understanding of it. By taking this step, HCG is making a significant impact in spreading knowledge and creating a more compassionate and informed community. This vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional care to all of our patients.”

Dr Joydeep Chakrabartty, Hemato Oncologist at HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata, said, “As a hospital that provides world-class cancer care, we understand first-hand the challenges that children with Thalassemia face. This genetic disease affects so many, yet it is often not talked about enough. That’s why we are fully committed to supporting these children and their families through every step of their journey. By participating in this initiative, we hope to raise much-needed awareness about the disease and emphasize the importance of providing the necessary support and care for those affected.”

At HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata, supporting children affected by Thalassemia is a top priority, and they are dedicated to raising awareness about the disease. The hospital is proud to contribute to the Thalassemia Guardians Association’s efforts to provide care and support to children with Thalassemia. This event was a testament to their commitment to their patients and the community.

About HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata: HCG EKO Cancer Centre is a dedicated Comprehensive Cancer Hospital in Kolkata, India launched with the aim of providing consistently high quality and result oriented cancer treatment by adopting global innovations. Given its offering HCG EKO is emerging as one of the Best Cancer Hospital in Kolkata, India. The centre comprises of 90 beds delivering quality cancer care through Surgical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, PET CT, Bone Marrow Transplant, Medical Oncology all under one roof with a complete range of diagnostics. The cancer centre has introduced the 1st Radixact Radiation Machine in India, which is equipped with intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) with the accuracy of computed tomography scanning technology (CT) in one machine. The radiation machine plays a vital role in External beam radiotherapy.