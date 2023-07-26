HDFC Bank launches co-branded credit card with Swiggy

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private bank, and Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform today announced the launch of the Swiggy HDFC Bank co-branded credit card. The co-branded credit card, the first ever from Swiggy, will be hosted on Mastercard’s payment network. The credit card will provide cardholders rewards and benefits across various online platforms, including Swiggy. This card combines Swiggy’s unparalleled customer-centric approach along with HDFC Bank’s trusted banking services, with the aim to make it the most rewarding card for online shopping.

The partnership reiterates Swiggy’s commitment to providing users with exceptional convenience and value. The credit card users will be able to unlock a wide range of benefits including a 10% cashback on Swiggy spends across food delivery, quick commerce grocery delivery, dining out, and more.

The cardholders will also receive a rewarding 5% cashback on shopping across multitude of platforms including leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Ola, Uber, PharmEasy, NetMeds, BookmyShow, and many more. This benefit of additional 5% cashback will also apply on branded websites like Nike, H&M, Adidas, Zara to name a few. Furthermore, customers will also get 1% back on other spends. The cardholders will get cashback in the form of Swiggy Money which can be used across Swiggy for various transactions.

As a welcome benefit, the cardholders will enjoy a complimentary 3-month Swiggy One membership, the country’s only membership program offering benefits across food, grocery, dining out, and pick-up and drop services. In addition to earning cashback on everyday purchases, Swiggy HDFC cardholders will also enjoy World Tier Mastercard benefits such as free stay and dine, complimentary loyalty memberships, and more, enhancing the overall experience.

The credit card will be rolled-out in a phased manner on the Swiggy app over the next 7-10 days, post which all the eligible customers will be able to apply for it.

Mr. Rahul Bothra, Chief Financial Officer, Swiggy said, “Enabling unparalleled convenience to consumers is at the heart of what we do at Swiggy. We recognize that modern-day consumers actively seek rewards, offers, and cashback programs that add value to their spending. Keeping this in mind, we have launched this all-encompassing card in partnership with HDFC Bank and Mastercard that makes everyday shopping moments across a range of categories more rewarding and convenient.”

“As the leading card issuer in the country, we continuously strive to offer innovative and tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Dining and Grocery are at the core of customer’s daily needs, and with this strategic collaboration we are offering convenience of both categories bundled with great value. The cardholders will be able to enjoy exclusive deals and unparalleled convenience on an array of products and services. We look forward to welcoming our customers to enjoy the unique privileges of the card and continue to lead the way in providing best-in-class financial solutions,” said Mr. Parag Rao, Country Head – Payment Business, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank.

Interested individuals can apply for the credit card from the Swiggy app or the HDFC Bank website.

About Author