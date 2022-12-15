Henry Cavill won’t return as Superman in franchise’s next movie

Things are heating up in Metropolis, as DC Studios co-head James Gunn has announced he is writing a new feature film about Superman.

In step with the new project, Gunn has also revealed that Henry Cavill will not return as the hero.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” the director-turned-label-chief tweeted Wednesday evening about his work with co-studio head Peter Safran.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Cavill confirmed that he would not be reprising the role of Superman in a statement shared on Instagram.

“It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote.

“I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

The Superman news comes after a week of headlines following Warner Bros. decision to not move forward with a new “Wonder Woman” movie with director Patty Jenkins. On Tuesday, Jenkins tweeted a lengthy statement saying she was “was open to considering anything asked of me” in regards to a potential third project, which was scrapped.

Shortly after, Gunn responded with support, saying to Jenkins on Twitter, “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.”

As Gunn stated Monday, more details on the reimagined DC Universe are expected to come in January.