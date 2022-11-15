Here’s Where to Watch ‘Black Panther 2’ Online Free: How to Stream ‘Wakanda Forever’ At Home Tonight

Marvel’s Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch highly-anticipated sequel Black Panther 2 Marvel films at home. Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever available to stream? Is watching Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

MARVEL FANS WAITING for the upcoming Black Panther sequel don’t have to wait much longer, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever officially hits theaters this weekend.

The new film finds the Wakandan kingdom in mourning after the death of T’Challa, whose character was written out of the film after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. The remaining warriors are left to defend their land from mysterious invading forces in the new film.

One of Marvel’s tent-pole franchises, Wakanda Forever will officially conclude Marvel Phase 4 when it’s released this weekend. Actors returning to the Black Panther sequel include Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett.

Most Marvel films and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now available to stream on Disney+, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may take a different route. Read on to find out how to stream the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online and where to watch and download the original Black Panther right now.

When does Black Panther 2 come out (Release Date)?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release on November 11, 2022. The film was previously scheduled for May 6, 2022, and later to July 8, 2022, before ultimately being slated for its current November release date. Due to the sudden and unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman, the movie had to be reworked, which delayed production. The movie had its world premiere at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022.

How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Online

Black Adam is not currently available to stream online and there’s been no official announcement regarding its streaming status.

While some Marvel films, like 2021’s Black Widow, were made available to stream online on Disney+, Marvel has not yet announced a streaming release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As of now, the only way to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters, when it’s released on November 11, 2022. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, Amazon, and YouTube or become available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.

When Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Be On Streaming?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced, we can give an educated guess based on previous Walt Disney Studios films. Though there’s no set pattern, many Disney movies will stream close to 45 days after theatrical release, usually on the Friday after (Disney+’s regular day to release new movies. If that’s the case, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could be streaming on Disney+ as early as December 30 — or if the service wants to jump the gun, December 25 as an early Christmas present.

However, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is also a Marvel movie, was released in theaters on July 8 before it came to Disney+ and digital platforms on Sept. 8, timed to Disney+ Day. If Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the same trajectory, we may be able to stream it from the comfort of our homes by mid-January.

Disney+ doesn’t currently offer a free trial for new subscribers, but you can stream Black Panther for free on Disney+ through other means.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Now, you’re ready to stream Black Panther 2 on Disney+, and rewatch the original, too.

Is Black Panther 2 on HBO Max?

No, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not be on HBO Max since it is not a Warner Bros. movie. The company previously released its films in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, however, they have stopped doing that and now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Is Black Panther 2 on Netflix?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will likely not be on Netflix since it will go to Disney+ after its theatrical run.

Is Black Panther 2 on Disney Plus?

Black Panther 2 won’t be on Disney+ from the day of release – however, it’s likely it will be added to the streaming platform sometime down the line, along with the rest of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Is Black Panther 2 on Amazon Video?

Unfortunately, Black Panther 2 is not available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video. However, you can choose other shows and movies to watch from there as it has a wide variety of shows and movies that you can choose from for $14.99 a month.

Is Black Panther 2 on Hulu?

Hulu also boasts a lot of Marvel content, but most of it includes television shows. ‘Black Panther 2’ is not available on Hulu, but if you want to see a rich man dress up in a powerful suit and fight evil, the streaming platform does have ‘Iron Man 2′.

Is Black Panther 2 On Peacock?

No. Black Panther 2 is not streaming on Peacock, and likely will not be on Peacock anytime soon. Sorry!

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film co-stars original Black Panther actors Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, all of whom will reprise their roles from the original film. Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed King T’Challa, the titular Black Panther in the original film as well as in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, died of colon cancer in 2020. The new film will not feature a new actor portraying the character of Black Panther; instead, the story is set after the death of King T’Challa, a loss which threatens the safety of Wakanda and its inhabitants.

The film, which is directed by Ryan Coogler, will also introduce new characters played by Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne and Michaela Coel.

Who Is in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Cast?

In December 2020, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that the role of T’Challa would not be recast for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Speaking about the decision during Disney’s Investor’s Day event, Feige said:

“Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character.”

While the King might be absent from the story, we will be seeing quite a few characters from the first movie returning for the sequel. The cast for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever includes Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel, and Dominique Thorne. Lake Bell, who voiced Black Widow in the animated series What If…?, has also been cast in an undisclosed role.