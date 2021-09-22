Hilsa in Kolkata | Bangladesh: Bangladeshi Hilsa in your market, do you know Padma Hilsa? Otherwise you have to cheat …

September 22, 2021

Hilsa in Kolkata | Bangladesh: Bangladeshi Hilsa in your market, do you know Padma Hilsa?

The pujo is almost over, but there will be no lack of satisfaction in this pujo. Before the mahalaya, the market of Kolkata will be flooded with Padma Hilsa. According to the fish traders, good size hilsa of Padma will be available in the city from today, Wednesday. In fact, on the occasion of Durga Pujo, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is sending hilsa ‘gifts’ from Upper Bengal. It is learned that 2,080 metric tons of hilsa is coming here from Bangladesh before Pujo.



