The Times Of Bengal

For You Forever Yours

Featured International

Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, family calls it planned murder as attacks on minorities continue

admin 0

  • Home
  • News
  • Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, family calls it planned murder as attacks on minorities continue

A 23-year-old Hindu man was burnt to death in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district on Saturday. Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik had been working at the garage for several years.

hindu man killed
Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, family calls it planned murder as attacks on minorities continue
Hindu Man Burned Alive in Bangladesh: A tragic and shocking incident has surfaced from neighbouring Bangladesh, where a 23-year-old Hindu man was burnt to death inside a garage. The incident took place in Narsingdi district, triggering fresh concerns over the safety of minorities in the neighbouring country. The victim was identified as Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik. He used to work at a garage for years. Chanchal was originally from Lakshmipur village in Cumilla district. He was the middle son and the only breadwinner of the family.






Source link

Related Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *