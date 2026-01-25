Home

News

Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, family calls it planned murder as attacks on minorities continue

A 23-year-old Hindu man was burnt to death in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district on Saturday. Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik had been working at the garage for several years.

Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, family calls it planned murder as attacks on minorities continue

A tragic and shocking incident has surfaced from neighbouring Bangladesh, where a 23-year-old Hindu man was burnt to death inside a garage. The incident took place in Narsingdi district, triggering fresh concerns over the safety of minorities in the neighbouring country. The victim was identified as Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik. He used to work at a garage for years. Chanchal was originally from Lakshmipur village in Cumilla district. He was the middle son and the only breadwinner of the family.