Hoichoi brings to its audiences ‘ABCD’ (Asia’s Best Crime Detector) Feluda, with Feludar Goyendagiri, this time with an immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos

By : Rahul Kuila.

PICS : Rahul Kuila

The trailer of hoichois Feludar Goyendagin-Dateeling Jawmjawmat’ was launched with a super excited crowd consisting of students, customers, media, stars .

Hoichoi continues its legacy of churning content that resonates withthe Bengali heart by bringing to its audiences another fan favourite detective with Feludar Goyendagiri Darjeeling Jawmjawmat. Feluda is something that most Bengalis hold very dear and are extremely nostalgic about, this emotion is catered to by this upcoming series.

The trailer of the series was launched on June 1st, 2022 amidst a grand event at Techno India Salt Lake’s annual fest ‘Arakronos’ and was attended by more than 100 students of the institute,customers of hoichoi, fans of feluda, prominent media personnel from the entertainment industry and the star cast of the show. The trailer was extremely well received by the audiences and added fuel to the already existing excitement for the show.

Talking about his feelings about playing Feluda, Tota Roy Choudhury said, “Feluda is an emotion for most Bengalis and it’s the same for me. Playing Feluda on screen is truly a honour and as an actor, I was ecstatic to essay the role and I have Srijit Mukherji and hoichoi to thanks for this opportunity. Getting into his character, especially his headspace, was a challenging yet joyous experience. I sincerely hope that I’ve been successful in embodying the character, for our audience. Feludar Goyendagiri aims to entertain audiences and at the same time, remain authentic to the storyline by the Maestro Sri Satyajit Ray and at the same time,remain authentic to the storyline by the Maestro Sri Satyajit Ray. It will also be the first title on hoichoi with the enhanced sound quality of Dolby Atmos.

The Director, Srijit Mukherji added to this by speaking about his thoughts while creating Feludar Goyendagiri saying, “Feluda’s stories are something I’ve wanted to create for a long time, but I wanted to take my time with it. Feluda is something that Bengalis all over the world

are extremely protective about, as am I and I wanted to do justice to it. Which is why we adapted from already existing well-crafted tales about Feluda. The entire team has put its heart and their best efforts into the project and I sincerely hope that the audience loves watching it, as much as we enjoyed making it, if not more!”

Soumya Mukherjee, the C.O.O of hoichoi, shared his thoughts on this collaborations saying that , “We always aim to provide our customers with the best entertainment experience, be it in terms of content, services or technology. This partnership with Dolby Atmos is another step in that direction and we’re glad to provide our audiences with the high-quality immersive sound experience that Dolby Atmos offers and we feel like it complements our content perfectly.

We are happy to start this with one of our biggest shows of this year – Feludar Goyendagiri Darjeeling Jawmjawmat . Slated to stream on hoichoi from 17th June, Feludar Goyendagiri – Darjeeling Jawmjawmat, is all set to bring to your screens a thrilling tale of Feluda, enlaced with mystery, suspense and tons of entertainment!