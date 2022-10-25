Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeInternationalHope Hicks, a longtime Trump aide, interviewing with Jan. 6 committee
International

Hope Hicks, a longtime Trump aide, interviewing with Jan. 6 committee

admin
By admin
0
23


WASHINGTON — Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, is interviewing with the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday, a source familiar told NBC News.

The Jan. 6 committee declined to provide a comment or any additional details. Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hicks served in multiple senior roles in Trump’s White House for much of his presidency. She left the White House six days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, on Jan. 12, after serving as a counselor to the president. She had previously served as White House communications director as well as director of strategic communications. Prior to her stints at the White House, Hicks worked for Trump’s presidential campaign, the Trump Organization and Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand.

Hicks was one of Trump’s closest confidantes in his White House and previously refused to answer questions about working for the president when she testified before lawmakers behind closed doors in 2019.

The Jan. 6 panel held its last hearing on Oct. 13 and subpoenaed Trump himself last week to testify on or around Nov. 14.

In an interview over the weekend, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s vice chair, did not rule out taking live television testimony from the former president.

Rebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.

Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali is a Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, based in Washington.

Haley Talbot is an associate producer in the NBC News Washington bureau.





Source link

Previous articleT20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Is Over, Time To Lose The Hype and Look Ahead | IND vs PAK
Next articleAAP MLA Naresh Balyan Makes Bizarre Claim Says WhatsApp Down Because BJP Losing Gujarat
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677