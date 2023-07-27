Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Launches its First Asia-Pacific Center of Excellence in Pune

Learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) today announced the launch of its first Asia-Pacific Center of Excellence (COE) in Pune, India. This strategic expansion reflects HMHs focus on nurturing innovation and tapping into India’s large pool of promising tech talent to drive innovation in K-12 education through research-backed core curriculum, supplemental, intervention, assessment and professional learning solutions.

HMH has plans to build and grow autonomous and independent teams from its Pune Center, which is located in a 12,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in ICC Tech Tower. The teams will focus on driving product innovation, R&D and product development.

Bhalchandra Namjoshi, VP of Engineering and India Site Leader Head – HMH India, emphasized the companys commitment to building a strong presence in India, stating, “With a presence in over 150 countries, HMHs decision to establish a COE in Pune stems from our vision for a long-term association in India and the company’s ambitious growth plans. Pune’s strategic importance as an educational and technological hub makes it a perfect geography for us to establish our newest Center after Boston, Montreal, Dublin & Beijing.”

Through its Center of Excellence in Pune, HMH will also be able to cater to Indian schools that implement the IB and IGCSE curriculum. HMHs comprehensive solutions integrate core instruction, supplemental practice, intervention solutions, assessment, and professional learning into a single platform, streamlining the experience for educators while also enhancing student outcomes.

HMH stands out for its unique approach in delivering a comprehensive digital teaching and learning system that connects K-12 solutions and professional development (PD) on a single platform designed to link curriculum with powerful insights to inform personalized learning.

Through connected offerings for both educators and students, HMH provides teachers with the tools and support necessary to meet the diverse needs of their students.

“HMH’s Centers of Excellence provide a powerful structure through which our talented employees develop cutting-edge solutions that drive transformative results for teachers and students, and for our organisation,” said Peter George, Chief Technology Officer, HMH. “We are thrilled to now be established in Pune, where we look forward to building a community and creating a culture that drives innovation.”

HMH is a purpose-driven company deeply dedicated to promoting a more equitable world through the solutions it builds and provides. Believing in educations transformative power, the organisation invests in teams committed to improving outcomes for teachers and students thereby changing lives and uplifting communities.

With this expansion, HMH strengthens its position as a leading provider of edtech solutions worldwide. The Pune Center offers an exciting opportunity for tech professionals seeking a dynamic and stimulating environment to work in an established company and yet get the space to grow and innovate like a start-up. The organisation provides its employees with opportunities to gain international exposure and collaborate across different countries.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K-12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students’ potential and extend teachers’ capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries.

