House of Believe Unveils its First Store in Gurugram, Redefining Affordable Fashion for GenZ and Millennials

July 22, 2023 0 2 min read

House of Believe: where fashion meets self-expression

Opens first store in Gurgaon with an area of 6500 sq. ft.

Plans to add more stores in Delhi/NCR, Haryana, UP (East & West), North East, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand

House of Believe (HOB) today announced the grand opening of its first flagship store, an opulent haven where fashion transcends mere garments and converges with self-expression – a true embodiment of sartorial artistry.

Located at the Elan town centre in Gurugram, this exquisite emporium sprawls across an impressive expanse of 6,500 sq. ft., heralding a new era of affordable fashion for the discerning GenZ and millennials, granting them the freedom to unleash their unique style and embrace their inner selves like never before. A spectacle of curated masterpieces and trendsetting creations awaits the connoisseurs of style within the stores resplendent confines.

The collection exudes the vivacious essence of youthful exuberance and unfettered creativity. From menswear to womenswear, kidswear, accessories, footwear, and even home furnishings, HOBs all-encompassing lifestyle bouquet beckons with an irresistible allure, wherein top-notch quality converges harmoniously with affordability.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Akash Anand, Founder and Managing Director of House of Believe, commented, “The opening of our Gurugram store marks a monumental stride towards our mission to redefine affordable fashion and democratize it for the dynamic GenZ and millennials across North India. It is but a precursor to the plethora of stores we envision, set to cater to the fervent desires of the Indian youth. We diligently strive to cater to the diverse demands of our esteemed patrons by vowing to deliver unparalleled convenience, value, and uncompromising quality.”

House of Believe epitomizes a profound understanding of its esteemed clientele – an educated and vibrant youth segment, who are in constant pursuit of novelty and thrilling experiences in the realm of fashion. Anchored in the belief that style is an enabler of self-expression, HOB ardently endeavors to indulge this dynamic cohort, presenting them with an unparalleled and multifarious collection that encapsulates the very essence of their unrestrained energy and innate creativity.

About House of Believe

House of Believe (HOB) is not just a brand; its a captivating lifestyle that empowers the vibrant Gen Z and Y to embrace their uniqueness and wield fashion as a catalyst for positive transformation. At HOB, we exude irresistible allure, vibrant youthfulness, and a touch of untamed energy through our affordable yet undeniably chic fashion for the trendsetting individuals. Our first 6500 sq. ft. store at the Elan town centre in Gurugram, offers a complete lifestyle assortment, including Menswear, Womenswear, Kidswear, Accessories, Footwear, and Home furnishings. Join us on this exquisite journey of self-expression and style, where every day is a chance to make a statement and believe in your distinct fashion story. Explore House of Believe and lets redefine fashion together.

Believe in yourself, believe in fashion, House of Believe.

