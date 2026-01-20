The end of an era for the fashion industry

How much is the net worth of Valentino Garavani?

The luxurious life of Valentino Garavani

More about Valentino Garavani

The world of fashion lost one of its most graceful voices with the passing of Valentino Garavani. Known for timeless elegance and a life surrounded by beauty Valentino’s name stood for luxury in its purest form. While his designs dressed royalty, celebrities and global icons his personal life reflected the same refined taste. Yet the full scale of his wealth is not something most people knew at first glance.Valentino Garavani passed away on January 19 at his home in Rome. He was 93 years old and died due to natural causes. His death marked the end of a chapter that shaped modern haute couture. Only later did discussions turn toward the immense fortune he built quietly over decades of dedication to fashion. Valentino founded his fashion house in Rome in 1959 starting with a small atelier. Over time the brand grew into a worldwide luxury label. It expanded into haute couture ready to wear handbags shoes eyewear perfumes and licensed lifestyle products. His work focused on elegance and precision rather than chasing trends. The signature Valentino red became a symbol of romance and power in fashion.At the time of his death Valentino Garavani’s estimated net worth stood at around 1.5 billion dollars. A major part of this wealth came from the sale of his fashion house in 1998 for nearly 300 million dollars. Even after stepping back from active design his name continued to generate value through global licensing and brand expansion. He is remembered as one of the last great masters of 20th-century haute couture.Valentino lived a carefully curated life. He and his longtime partner Giancarlo Giammetti owned homes in Rome London Paris Manhattan and Switzerland. One of his most famous properties was a chateau near Paris surrounded by over a million roses. He owned a 152 foot superyacht valued at about 15 million dollars and traveled using a private Bombardier jet. His art collection included masterpieces by Picasso Warhol Rothko Bacon Basquiat and Hockney displayed across his residences.Valentino had relationships with Bruce Hoeksema and actress Marilù Tolo. Over his lifetime he received several international honors including France’s Legion of Honor and the Medal of the City of Paris. In Italy his cultural influence was often described as second only to the Pope.