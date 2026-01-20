Home

Viral

Mukesh Ambanis diet and fitness SECRET: How the Billionaire lost 15 Kgs without any workout and JUST by eating THESE simple things

Mukesh Ambani follows a strict vegetarian diet. He prefers traditional Indian food and avoids alcohol and junk food.

(File)

Mukesh Ambani, one of India’s richest businessmen, is known not only for running a massive business empire but also for staying fit and active even at the age of 67. While people often talk about Nita Ambani’s fitness and style at 61, Mukesh Ambani’s health transformation is equally impressive. He reportedly lost 15 kilos without doing any heavy workouts, simply by following a strict routine and clean eating. Just like most successful people, Mukesh Ambani follows a disciplined routine. According to various media reports, he wakes up around 5:30 in the morning. He begins his day with yoga and meditation, starting with Surya Namaskar. Mukesh Ambani never skips his morning routine as it is the foundation of his strict lifestyle.

Light and Healthy Breakfast

Mukesh Ambani prefers a very simple and light breakfast. His morning meal includes fresh fruits, juices, and South Indian dishes like idli and sambar. He avoids heavy or oily food in the morning so that his body feels light and active.

Home-Cooked Gujarati Meals

For lunch and dinner, Mukesh Ambani loves eating homemade Gujarati food. His meal usually includes dal, vegetables, rice, soup, and salad. He believes in eating freshly cooked food and avoids meals made outside the house.

No Junk Food, No Non-Veg

One of the biggest reasons behind his weight loss is his strict food discipline. Mukesh Ambani does not eat junk food at all, even though he attends many events and parties. He follows a pure vegetarian diet and keeps away from fried food, packaged snacks, and non-vegetarian dishes.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Healthy Habits at 67

Mukesh Ambani’s simple eating habits and regular yoga practice play a big role in keeping him energetic at 67. His lifestyle shows that fitness is not only about heavy workouts in the gym—it is also about discipline, clean food, and a consistent routine.

His transformation has inspired many people, proving that even small daily habits can make a big difference in health.